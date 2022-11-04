'Get Your Family In Order': Shaq ANNIHILATES 'The Once Great' Kanye West In Rapper's Latest Twitter Feud

"Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter. Jaimie first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said 'Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights,'" the rapper tweeted on Thursday.

"Jamie then said he's actually got the 51 percent on both those deals," Ye claimed. "We as the creators and talent get so caught up in our vanity that we don’t read or understand the fine print. Like Dave Chapelle said, we need to stop giving up control over our own names and our likeness."

FYI — Salter is a Canadian billionaire, who has said his company, Authentic Brands Group, bought 50% of the Inside the NBA star's future earnings.

But Ye's delivery didn't sit well with Shaq.