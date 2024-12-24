Dave Grohl 'Spending Christmas As a Family' With Wife Jordyn Blum and Three Daughters Months After Cheating Scandal and Secretly Welcoming a Baby With Mistress
Dave Grohl has his holiday plans set following a rough year that included a cheating scandal and the Foo Fighters rocker admitting he secretly welcomed a baby girl with his mistress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Nirvana drummer, 55, has been focusing on his family after the bombshell baby announcement.
A source close to the family revealed to People: "They are all spending Christmas as a family."
Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, share three daughters together – Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
Back in September, the rocker shocked his fans when he announced that he secretly welcomed a fourth child with a mistress.
In an Instagram story, he wrote: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together."
In July 2024, just months before the rocker's announcement, Grohl and Blum celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary and were spotted together in London for Wimbledon.
According to reports, the couple was laughing and enjoying each other's company at the event.
The same month the baby news broke, it was reported that Grohl hired a divorce lawyer before making the announcement.
The couple was also allegedly spotted out without their wedding bands.
Grohl then ditched the lawyer in November as he decided he wanted to reconcile with his family.
An insider told People at the time that Grohl wanted to “work things out” with his wife.
A second source said: "Dave’s been prioritizing his family.
"He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you're about to lose it. He doesn't want to lose his family."
After the shocking news and despite working on their marriage, it was reported that Blum was struggling with the scandal.
A source told People: "It's been rough for her. Her mind is not on her marriage, though. She doesn't trust Dave. She's not wearing her wedding ring.
"She’s leaning on a group of girlfriends. She feels lucky to be surrounded by love and support."
After the announcement, the Foo Fighters, canceled their show on September 27 at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, just three days before they were set to take stage.
The band also decided to take a "hiatus" following a rocky year.
A source told The Sun: “The band needs time to be with their families and focus on regrouping. It’s been a turbulent few years, with the loss of their best friend, drummer Taylor Hawkins, the death of Dave’s mom, and now the birth of his new child.
“He wants to be at home and focus on earning back the trust of his family."