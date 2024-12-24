Dave Grohl 'Spending Christmas As a Family' With Wife Jordyn Blum and Three Daughters Months After Cheating Scandal and Secretly Welcoming a Baby With Mistress

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Nirvana drummer, 55, has been focusing on his family after the bombshell baby announcement.

Dave Grohl has his holiday plans set following a rough year that included a cheating scandal and the Foo Fighters rocker admitting he secretly welcomed a baby girl with his mistress.

Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, share three daughters together – Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

A source close to the family revealed to People: "They are all spending Christmas as a family."

Back in September, the rocker shocked his fans when he announced that he secretly welcomed a fourth child with a mistress.

In an Instagram story, he wrote: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together."