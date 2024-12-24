'I Don't Need This:' Chris Columbus Claims 'Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase 'Treated Me Like S--t' and Was 'Disrespectful' Before Director Quit Movie

Columbus recalled: "I was signed on... and then I met Chevy Chase. Even given my situation at the time, where I desperately needed to make a film, I realized I couldn’t work with the guy.

"I was one of the many who couldn’t work with him."

The Pixels director had two awkward meeting with Chase, who doubted his credibility as a director.

Columbus told Vanity Fair: "(Chase) had to know I was directing the movie. I talked about how I saw the movie, how I wanted to make the movie. He didn’t say anything.

"I went through about a half hour of talking. He didn’t say a word. And then he stops and he says — and this makes no sense to any human being on the planet, but I’m telling you. I probably have never told this story. Forty minutes into the meeting, he says, 'Wait a second. You’re the director?'

"And I said, 'Yeah … I’m directing the film.' And he said to me the most surreal, bizarre thing. I still haven’t been able to make any sense out of it. He said, 'Oh, I thought you were a drummer.'

"I said, 'Uhh, OK. Let’s start talking about the film again.' After about 30 seconds, he said, 'I got to go.'"