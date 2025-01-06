EXCLUSIVE: Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce 'Settlement' — And Why It's Far From Over!

Hollywood’s most protracted divorce battle has finally come to an end but the legal wrangles between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are far from over.

The Tinseltown heavyweights will slug it out again in court in April over their French winery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie garnered $55million from the sale of her stake in Château Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler, igniting her ongoing legal dispute with ex-husband Pitt, 61, who claims she had agreed to sell him her share of the business.

And once that bitter fight is over, Jolie will quit Los Angeles for a new life in Europe or Cambodia.