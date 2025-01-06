Your tip
Brad Pitt

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce 'Settlement' — And Why It's Far From Over!

angelina jolie and brad pitt divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Hollywood's most protracted divorce battle has finally come to an end but Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will cross swords again.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Hollywood’s most protracted divorce battle has finally come to an end but the legal wrangles between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are far from over.

The Tinseltown heavyweights will slug it out again in court in April over their French winery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie garnered $55million from the sale of her stake in Château Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Sheffler, igniting her ongoing legal dispute with ex-husband Pitt, 61, who claims she had agreed to sell him her share of the business.

And once that bitter fight is over, Jolie will quit Los Angeles for a new life in Europe or Cambodia.

angelina jolie and brad pitt divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

After years of legal battles with Pitt, Jolie is set to leave LA behind, eyeing a fresh start in Europe or Cambodia.

The eight-year divorce settlement is separate from the ongoing tussle over the former spouses’ vineyard and the trial over whether Jolie had the legal right to sell her shares in the joint is still scheduled for April this year.

Confirming news of the settlement, Jolie’s lawyer James Simon said: "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over." Pitt's team has not yet publicly commented.

And a source told us: "Angelina hates the fact it’s gone on this long and can’t wait to put it all behind her. Not least so she can move overseas and get away from LA, a city she has very little time for these days, as she’s openly admitted.

"She will set up home in Europe or Cambodia."

angelina jolie and brad pitt divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Jolie's Oscar campaign is heating up as she's poised for recognition over her performance in 'Maria' while dealing with legal battles.

News of the divorce settlement comes as Jolie is hot on the awards campaign trail. She is tipped for an Oscar nomination for her performance in the biopic Maria.

The flick charts the final years of opera singer Maria Callas, a time when she was living alone in Paris and struggling with depression and addiction

In interviews, Jolie has said she relates to Callas’s work ethic, as well as her vulnerability. She underwent several months of vocal training to prepare for the role and reportedly learned to breathe in an entirely new way. In 1999, Jolie won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Girl, Interrupted, but the Best Actress statuette eluded her when she was nominated for the 2008 film Changeling.

The gong went to Marion Cotillard for La Vie En Rose.

angelina jolie and brad pitt divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Turning 50 this year, Jolie is focusing on new roles and a potential Oscar win while planning her next big move abroad.

Maria could be Jolie’s chance to finally clinch the most coveted accolade.

"Of course, an Oscar would be the icing on the cake and she’s quietly confident about her chances," the insider said, although the competition will be stiff, with Kate Winslet for Lee and Tilda Swinton for The Room Next Door among names touted for a win.

This year, Jolie will also celebrate a landmark birthday, turning 50 in June, a milestone she is not daunted by, said the source.

angelina jolie and brad pitt divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Jolie counts Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault among her close friends in Paris.

"She looks at age as an achievement and isn’t hung up on the fact she’s turning 50 at all. She has several new projects in the works and will continue filming her next movie, Stitches, a drama set during Paris Fashion Week. It will mean more time spent in the French capital where she also filmed some of Maria.

"Angelina has a lot of friends in the city, including Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, who split their time between Paris and London.

"Paris is high on the list of places to relocate once all of her legal problems with Brad are over and done with. She is longing to start afresh at the earliest opportunity. The stress and heartache have gone on now for what seems like a lifetime."

