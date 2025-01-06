EXCLUSIVE: Ricky Gervais Unveils Jokes He Would Have Been BANNED From Telling at Golden Globes — Including Pops at 'Diddy' and Pope's 'Pedo Ring'

Superstar comic Ricky Gervais has revealed the wisecracks that would have had stars at the Golden Globes squirming in their seats if he'd been allowed on stage.

The funnyman would have blasted off broadsides at Justin Timberlake, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and he even planned a pop at the Pope, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the brutal material would have earned him a ban from organizers.

Brit Gervais, 63, presented the awards ceremony for three consecutive years in 2010, 2011, and 2012 before returning to compère in 2016 and 2020.

He is fondly remembered for making blunt quips at the expense of Hollywood’s biggest stars.