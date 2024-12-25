Your tip
Kate Winslet 'Nagging Eternal Bachelor Pal Leonardo DiCaprio to Ditch Swinging Lifestyle and Settle Down With Model Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti'

Kate Winslet urges Leonardo DiCaprio to settle down with model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

Dec. 25 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Titanic movie lovers Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are still incredibly close, and sources said the actress has been nagging him to give up his bachelor life and finally walk down the aisle with his current girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the stars, who recently looked like lovebirds with arms linked at an L.A. screening for Winslet's new film, Lee, are really like brother and sister – and the 49-year-old beauty has taken it upon herself to nudge the notorious Romeo to the altar.

Sources said Winslet is urging DiCaprio to settle down with his girlfriend, Ceretti.

An insider said: "Kate adores Leo and thinks he'd make a great husband and father, and she thinks he's just letting fear of the unknown hold him back. She's heard him talk about getting serious with past girlfriends plenty of times, but then he always chickens out and lets them slip through his fingers, and she's worried he'll make the same mistake with Vittoria."

According to the insider, Winslet, who's been wed to third husband Edward Abel Smith, 46, since 2012, is convinced the 26-year-old model is the one for DiCaprio, 50.

Winslet reportedly fears DiCaprio will miss out on love with Ceretti, just like with past relationships.

The source said: "He's raved to Kate about how special Vittoria is, and it's obvious she's been a great influence on him because he's back in great shape and really taking care of himself again.

"One of the reasons Kate and Leo get along so well is that she's not afraid to call him out on his bull---- and tell him what she really thinks.

DiCaprio is in great shape and thriving because of the influence of Vittoria Ceretti and Winslet's honest advice.

"And she's not holding back about his relationship issues. She's told him he needs to grow up and take the next step in life because as far as she's concerned, he's really missing out."

