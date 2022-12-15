'White Lotus' Stars Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Spark Dating Rumors As Flirty Photos Surface

Dating rumors have sparked between The White Lotus actors Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall after fans of the suspenseful HBO series noticed flirtatious behavior between the two costars on social media following the show's season finale, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fahy, 32, and Woodall, 26, are known for their roles as Daphne and Jack.

Sicily provided the enchanted landscape for writer and director Mike White's second season of the hit thriller — and potentially the start of a new romance between the actors.