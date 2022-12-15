'White Lotus' Stars Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Spark Dating Rumors As Flirty Photos Surface
Dating rumors have sparked between The White Lotus actors Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall after fans of the suspenseful HBO series noticed flirtatious behavior between the two costars on social media following the show's season finale, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fahy, 32, and Woodall, 26, are known for their roles as Daphne and Jack.
Sicily provided the enchanted landscape for writer and director Mike White's second season of the hit thriller — and potentially the start of a new romance between the actors.
Desperate to check back into the White Lotus after its finale, fans had eagle eyes on the cast's social accounts — and were quick to call out Fahy and Woodall's playful interactions.
Two weeks ago, Fahy shared a snap from an editorial campaign with the caption, "And thank you @elleUK! I love the UK and all of the Elles!!!!"
Her hunky costar replied to her post by writing, "UK loves you back," which garnered a blissful emoji surrounded by hearts from the actress.
The Bold Type actress posted another picture from the campaign, which Woodall couldn't resist commenting on — leaving a simple emoji with a hand covering in its mouth.
The actor, who's behind the British bad boy character, didn't just dish out cheeky comments. He received them, too.
In a carousel format post to his Instagram, Woodall captioned the collection, "That's amore." Among the pictures was a group shot that featured Woodall stretched across a table with his finger in Fahy's mouth — that she appeared to be sucking on.
"I love you! I love these! I love you!" commented Fahy along with a kissing emoji and a single black heart. "Love you right back," Woodall replied.
A more recent photo from December 4 also captured the actress' attention.
Keeping the back-and-forth light and playful, Fahy left a single heart eyes emoji on the post, to which the actor replied with a single black heart one.
Fans liked the interaction — and called out the dating speculation. Adding fuel to the romance fire, an anonymous source sent in a tip to the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi about the two.
"Meghann and Leo 1000 per cent [sic]. Tons of witnesses. Not a whole lot of secrecy behind this pairing," the source alleged.