Lily Phillips Sparks More Outrage By Insisting She's 'Wifey Material' Despite Sleeping With 101 Men in One Day
British model Lily Phillips has sparked outrage with her newest self-proclaimed title after going viral for sleeping with 101 men in a day.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 23-year-old, who recently gained popularity after bragging about "running through" random men, shared a new post calling herself "wifey material" – sending social media into a frenzy.
In the caption, the model declared she was "wifey material" – which quickly garnered a reaction from followers in the comments section.
One wrote: "Lol who wants a wife like that."
A second jabbed: "SAYING WIFEY MATERIAL IS CRAZY."
A third asked: "Wifey material ? You’re being sarcastic right?" and another said, "Did this thing just quote herself as wifey material?"
Someone else wrote: "Wife material what the..." while another said her "delusion was rea.l"
Phillips, originally from Derbyshire, England, landed herself at one of the center stories of 2024 after bragging about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a content stunt for her platform.
The provocative model also broke down in tears after completing the challenge, as she claimed the experience had taken an emotional toll on her.
After her reaction went viral, the model revealed she was just "emotional" and "very, very overwhelmed" at the time – but has since been feeling both physically and mentally healthy.
During an interview, Phillips said of the experience: "I wasn't that sore. I think I was just made for taking c---. But, obviously, with the general public, like, most guys, in comparison to when I film with pros, are a lot smaller.
"So, I was pretty used to all the big c---- that the small ones didn't do much damage. And also, I didn't physically, like, actually, penetratively f--- 101. A lot of it was, like, o--- and stuff like that.
"But some guys, like, literally came just as I was taking their pants off, or, like, literally, two seconds in. I wanted them to have a good time. They clearly did, enjoyed themselves."
Phillips also confessed to feeling "robotic" during the act and was overwhelmed with guilt for not providing the men with the experience they desired.
In the YouTube documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, she said: "I guess when you've promised something to people who support you it's kinda hard to let them down."
The emotional toll of the experience caused Phillips to reflect on the negative aspects of such a large-scale sexual encounter.
She said: "Sometimes you just disassociate... it's not like normal s-- at all.
"In my head I can think of five, six guys, ten guys that I remember. And that's it. It's just weird, isn't it? If I didn't have the videos, I wouldn't have known that I'd done a hundred."
Despite her achievement of 101, Phillips wasn't satisfied with her conquest – and is already planning for a bigger bang.
She recently announced she is aiming to have sex with 1,000 men in one day and is begging women to offer up their husbands and boyfriends to boost her "world record" attempt.
Posting the video to her followers, she said: "Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way.
"I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours."
Phillips hopes to limit each encounter to "a couple of seconds at most" to achieve her goal.