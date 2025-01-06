Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Omg

Lily Phillips Sparks More Outrage By Insisting She's 'Wifey Material' Despite Sleeping With 101 Men in One Day

Photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM

Provocative model Lily Phillips called herself 'wifey material' in a 2025 Instagram post.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

British model Lily Phillips has sparked outrage with her newest self-proclaimed title after going viral for sleeping with 101 men in a day.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 23-year-old, who recently gained popularity after bragging about "running through" random men, shared a new post calling herself "wifey material" – sending social media into a frenzy.

Article continues below advertisement
lily phillips banned airbnb onlyfans model sex in property hosts had no idea
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM

Phillips made headlines when she slept with 101 men in one day.

Article continues below advertisement

Phillips' latest Instagram post showed her wearing a white lacy lingerie set while posing in the kitchen, where she was "cooking up a storm."

The OnlyFans star stretched her toned figure behind a kitchen island, placing both hands at the front of her hairline as if about to push back her wavy locks.

Article continues below advertisement
lily phillips slept men not a victim
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM

The OnlyFans model called herself 'wifey material' after the conquest.

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption, the model declared she was "wifey material" – which quickly garnered a reaction from followers in the comments section.

One wrote: "Lol who wants a wife like that."

A second jabbed: "SAYING WIFEY MATERIAL IS CRAZY."

Article continues below advertisement

A third asked: "Wifey material ? You’re being sarcastic right?" and another said, "Did this thing just quote herself as wifey material?"

Someone else wrote: "Wife material what the..." while another said her "delusion was rea.l"

Article continues below advertisement

Phillips, originally from Derbyshire, England, landed herself at one of the center stories of 2024 after bragging about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a content stunt for her platform.

The provocative model also broke down in tears after completing the challenge, as she claimed the experience had taken an emotional toll on her.

After her reaction went viral, the model revealed she was just "emotional" and "very, very overwhelmed" at the time – but has since been feeling both physically and mentally healthy.

Article continues below advertisement
lily phillips banned airbnb onlyfans model sex in property hosts had no idea ppp
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM

Phillips used an Airbnb for her sex marathon, even leaving a positive review following her stay.

Article continues below advertisement

During an interview, Phillips said of the experience: "I wasn't that sore. I think I was just made for taking c---. But, obviously, with the general public, like, most guys, in comparison to when I film with pros, are a lot smaller.

"So, I was pretty used to all the big c---- that the small ones didn't do much damage. And also, I didn't physically, like, actually, penetratively f--- 101. A lot of it was, like, o--- and stuff like that.

Article continues below advertisement

"But some guys, like, literally came just as I was taking their pants off, or, like, literally, two seconds in. I wanted them to have a good time. They clearly did, enjoyed themselves."

Phillips also confessed to feeling "robotic" during the act and was overwhelmed with guilt for not providing the men with the experience they desired.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In the YouTube documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, she said: "I guess when you've promised something to people who support you it's kinda hard to let them down."

The emotional toll of the experience caused Phillips to reflect on the negative aspects of such a large-scale sexual encounter.

READ MORE ON OMG!
Photo of Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner

Demi Moore 'Snubbed' Huge Fan Kylie Jenner Following Golden Globes Victory — Months After Reality Star Recreated Actress' 'Striptease' Look for Halloween

Split photo of Jodie Foster, Sofia Vergara.

Jodie Foster, 62, HECKLED by Fellow A-lister at 2025 Golden Globes — AS 'Silence of the Lambs' Star Wins For Fifth Time

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "Sometimes you just disassociate... it's not like normal s-- at all.

"In my head I can think of five, six guys, ten guys that I remember. And that's it. It's just weird, isn't it? If I didn't have the videos, I wouldn't have known that I'd done a hundred."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her achievement of 101, Phillips wasn't satisfied with her conquest – and is already planning for a bigger bang.

She recently announced she is aiming to have sex with 1,000 men in one day and is begging women to offer up their husbands and boyfriends to boost her "world record" attempt.

Article continues below advertisement
onlyfans orgy model lily phillips begs women to send husbands and boyfriends to help her sleep with men in a day after revealing perfect size for a man ig
Source: INSTAGRAM/@LILYPHILLIP_S

The 23-year-old received harsh criticism online after revealing she now wants to sleep with 1,000 men in a day.

Posting the video to her followers, she said: "Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way.

"I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours."

Phillips hopes to limit each encounter to "a couple of seconds at most" to achieve her goal.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.