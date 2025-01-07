Ohio Police Officer Files Sensational Lawsuit Against County Sheriff’s Office Alleging Deputies Shared X-Rated Pictures From Her Phone and Placed Son in Foster Care Without Evidence

Officer Miranda Brothers filed a lawsuit against the Portage County sheriff and the deputies who arrested her on child endangering charges, which were later dropped.

According to her lawsuit, the single-mother became the focus of a sting operation focusing on her parenting. Brothers was arrested after allegedly leaving her then five-year-old child in the care of a known sex offender.

But her attorney, Eric Fink, explained there's much more to the story, explaining she was meeting her son's babysitter at a local restaurant before leaving for her work. The owner of the restaurant was apparently the "known offender."

Fink told Shaker Heights CBS affiliate WOIO: "Her babysitter is an off-duty police dispatcher, background checked."

What she didn't know was that the sheriff’s department set up a couple of detectives who were photographing and looking to determine whether she left her child with the sex offender instead of the babysitter.