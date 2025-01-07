Kamala Harris' Secret Wave of Emotions and Thoughts Revealed as She Was Forced to Declare Donald Trump 2024 Election Winner
Kamala Harris "masked" her inner resentment with a calm demeanor when declaring Donald Trump the 2024 election winner.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a body language expert's analysis of Harris' initially confident facade during the joint session of Congress, which was quickly undermined by her expressions and posture – revealing the "angry" emotions she was attempting to conceal after losing to the Republican.
At the House of Representatives, standing before Congress, the vice president seemingly forced half-hearted smiles as she confirmed Trump's victory – which was met with loud applause from his supporters.
The moment also marked her final defeat after a rushed presidential campaign, which began after Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.
While Harris appeared to be in good spirits throughout much of the Monday afternoon ceremony, body language expert Judi James' analysis of her demeanor showed Harris' inner animosity toward Trump was sneaking through.
James said: "Even Harris’s concession speech was delivered with the body language rituals of victory.
"Straight after Trump’s win, she appeared giggling, chuckling, and throwing wide smiles as she pointed at the crowd and patted her chest like the victor enjoying her moment of glory, looking determined to mask any sense of defeat."
James noted while certifying the electoral votes, Harris' non-verbal cues revealed a shift from adrenaline to emotions like anger, indignation, and a sense of unfairness.
Her smile faded as she ascended the steps to the rostrum to meet Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, where she appeared physically tense and as if she were bracing herself.
James added: "Her greeting ritual involved a friendly smile, but then her lips began to purse, and she did what actors call a ‘bit of business’ with the water glass, removing the lid and moving to pick it up before changing her mind and pushing it away.
"The use of props like this can deflect attention for a moment to help avoid looking straight out at the audience."
While Harris started off strong when certifying Trump's win, her discomfort showed soon after, said James.
The expert noted how her clasped hands and outward elbows initially projected authority, but the subtle movement of her elbows and a jutting jaw revealed feelings of indignation and anger.
When the vice president announced Trump's 312-vote victory, her indignation began to surface beneath her otherwise composed demeanor.
Harris said in a steady voice: "Donald J. Trump of the state of Florida has received 312 votes.
"This announcement of the state of the vote by the president of the senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States."
James said as Harris read out Trump's 312 votes, her body showed visible discomfort – with puckered lips once more in response to the cheers and standing ovation he received.
When announcing her own 226 votes, the expert noticed while Democrats cheered, Harris lost her earlier defiance. Instead of acknowledging the applause, she looked down and distractedly shuffled papers.
Unlike four years ago – when Trump protested the election results and an angry mob stormed the Capitol – Monday's ceremony was much more civil, and the former president is now clear to accept the title once more on January 20.
However, Trump will still be sentenced in his infamous hush money case just days before he is set to officially become the 47th President of the United States.
As for Harris, it's not yet clear what her next move will be. But GOP political strategist Matt Gorman told RadarOnline.com she will most certainly not be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028.