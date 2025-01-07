Jennifer Lopez Feels 'Trapped' in $68Million Mansion She Shared With Ex Ben Affleck and Is Surrounded by 'Bad Memories'

Jennifer Lopez feels like she's stuck living in a hexed house – the Hustlers star is being forced to stay in the $68 million home she shared with ex Ben Affleck, which she believes is haunted by the memories of their doomed love.

"She can't wait to get the hell out of that house", an insider said about the monster mansion, which has been on the market since July but has not yet sold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.