Jennifer Lopez Feels 'Trapped' in $68Million Mansion She Shared With Ex Ben Affleck and Is Surrounded by 'Bad Memories'
Jennifer Lopez feels like she's stuck living in a hexed house – the Hustlers star is being forced to stay in the $68 million home she shared with ex Ben Affleck, which she believes is haunted by the memories of their doomed love.
"She can't wait to get the hell out of that house", an insider said about the monster mansion, which has been on the market since July but has not yet sold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"The house is like a noose around her neck – she feels trapped. She walks around and feels all the bad memories. Not even her weird voodoo magic has helped", added the source, referring to J.Lo's alleged Santeria practices.
"The place still has imprints of Ben everywhere. So when she sees the indoor basketball and pickleball courts and the sports lounge where Ben hung out, she wants to scream. The kitchen annoys her because Ben used to make breakfast for the kids there sometimes.
"The bedroom is stony cold now", said the insider. "Even the stairs Ben walked on make her feel lonely.
"Jennifer assumed someone would snap it up, especially after the renovations and personal touches she added, but nothing's happened", added the insider. Of course, there's only a small group of buyers – people whose annual salary is in the eight-figure range – who can afford the house, which offers 12 bedrooms and a whopping 24 bathrooms.
Another possible reason it hasn't sold is that it's located in the Beverly Hills Post Office area in the city of Los Angeles, not the higher-status city of Beverly Hills itself.
"That can be seen as a social stigma", said a source. Still, "it's becoming increasingly frustrating for Jennifer being there", mentioned the insider.