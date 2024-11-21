Home > Photos HOT PHOTOS! Erika Jayne at Kathy Hilton's Annual Holiday Pajama Party in Beverly Hills; Melissa Gorga at Her Envy Store in New Jersey Source: GETTY; MICHAEL SIMON By: Radar Staff Nov. 21 2024, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

RADAR ONLINE has all the latest photos of the hottest celebrities- See what all your fave celebs have been up too this holiday season!

Source: GETTY/STEFANIE KEENAN)

Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Cymbiotika co-founder, Durana Elmi at the brands Santa Holiday Health Shop that popped up at the Hilton Family Holiday Pajama Party.

Source: GETTY

Miranda Lambert attends BOOT BARN PRESENTS: “VOICELESS,” a Broadcast Special, Fashion Show, and Red Carpet Celebrity Charity Event at The Parthenon in Nashville, TN

Source: Michael Simon

Melissa Gorga arriving at her store Envy in hat and jeans paired with Franco Sarto’s Jaxon Mid Calf Boots on November 13th in New Jersey.

Source: MOVI INC