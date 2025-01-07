Dick Van Dyke, 99, 'Carried' Away from Malibu Wildfire By Neighbors — As Frail Actor was Protecting Mansion From Going Up in Flames
Dick Van Dyke nearly did himself in three days before turning 99 by trying to battle a wind-fueled wildfire that threatened his home in Southern California – and now a source confided the beloved Hollywood legend is still suffering from the traumatic event's emotional fallout, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Mary Poppins chimney sweep sprang into action on December 10 as flames rushed toward the Malibu home he shares with his wif, Arlene Silver.
The spry senior tried to keep the raging blaze at bay with an outdoor hose, which wound up getting tangled.
"I'm out there laying on the ground trying to undo this fire hose, and the fire's coming over the hill", Van Dyke recalled. "What I did was exhaust myself. I forgot how old I am, and I realized I was crawling to get out.
"I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn't get up. And three neighbors came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me."
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin said the physical trauma that Van Dyke endured would likely have killed a lesser near-centenarian – but the Diagnosis: Murder alum follows a vigorous health regimen that includes daily dancing.
"The fact that he is still alive after this is a testament to his magnificent activity", noted Mirkin, who has not treated Van Dyke.
"Most 98 or 99-year-olds would have never survived what Dick went through. You lose muscle size, strength and coordination in your waning years, but he's tried to keep that at bay – with good results."
However, the source admitted the harrowing experience cast a shadow on the entertainer's birthday.
"Physically, Dick was fine – but he is still shaken up," a family friend said. "There is some post-traumatic stress coming from it.
"In a way, it was hard for him to face that at his age, he just can't take on battling a fire, and his neighbors had to rescue him.
"Dick has made it his goal to see his 100th birthday, but it saddens him that more and more, he has to rely on others' care."
While the inferno ravaged several homes in Van Dyke's Sierra Retreat neighborhood, his main residence remained unscathed.
Added the insider: "Dick's very lucky to be alive. The hope is that once things calm down, he'll be strong enough to savor what time he has left!"