Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke, 99, 'Carried' Away from Malibu Wildfire By Neighbors — As Frail Actor was Protecting Mansion From Going Up in Flames

van dyke carried away from malibu wildfire by neighbors
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke 'had to be rescued'.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dick Van Dyke nearly did himself in three days before turning 99 by trying to battle a wind-fueled wildfire that threatened his home in Southern California – and now a source confided the beloved Hollywood legend is still suffering from the traumatic event's emotional fallout, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Mary Poppins chimney sweep sprang into action on December 10 as flames rushed toward the Malibu home he shares with his wif, Arlene Silver.

The spry senior tried to keep the raging blaze at bay with an outdoor hose, which wound up getting tangled.

Article continues below advertisement
van dyke carried away from malibu wildfire by neighbors
Source: OFFICIAL_DICK_VAN_DYKE/INSTAGRAM

Van Dyke was allegedly saved by neighbors.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm out there laying on the ground trying to undo this fire hose, and the fire's coming over the hill", Van Dyke recalled. "What I did was exhaust myself. I forgot how old I am, and I realized I was crawling to get out.

"I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn't get up. And three neighbors came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me."

Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin said the physical trauma that Van Dyke endured would likely have killed a lesser near-centenarian – but the Diagnosis: Murder alum follows a vigorous health regimen that includes daily dancing.

Article continues below advertisement
van dyke carried away from malibu wildfire by neighbors
Source: MEGA

The 'Mary Poppins' legend pushed himself to exhaustion fighting flames.

Article continues below advertisement

"The fact that he is still alive after this is a testament to his magnificent activity", noted Mirkin, who has not treated Van Dyke.

"Most 98 or 99-year-olds would have never survived what Dick went through. You lose muscle size, strength and coordination in your waning years, but he's tried to keep that at bay – with good results."

However, the source admitted the harrowing experience cast a shadow on the entertainer's birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
van dyke carried away from malibu wildfire by neighbors
Source: MEGA

Still shaken, Van Dyke reflected on the emotional toll of the fire and his increasing reliance on others.

Article continues below advertisement

"Physically, Dick was fine – but he is still shaken up," a family friend said. "There is some post-traumatic stress coming from it.

"In a way, it was hard for him to face that at his age, he just can't take on battling a fire, and his neighbors had to rescue him.

"Dick has made it his goal to see his 100th birthday, but it saddens him that more and more, he has to rely on others' care."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
woody allen ex chef rips actor

Woody Allen's Ex-Chef Rips Director, 89, and His Wife For 'Firing Him Over Military Duties' – Claiming Hollywood Icon Caused Him 'Stress and Humiliation'

kim kardashian fans urging star to get luigi mangione pardoned

Kim Kardashian Fans Urging Star to Get 'Hot Assassin' Luigi Mangione Pardoned and 'Put In a SKIMS Campaign'

Article continues below advertisement
van dyke carried away from malibu wildfire by neighbors
Source: MEGA

Despite the wildfire's destruction nearby, Van Dyke's Malibu home – and his spirit – remain intact.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While the inferno ravaged several homes in Van Dyke's Sierra Retreat neighborhood, his main residence remained unscathed.

Added the insider: "Dick's very lucky to be alive. The hope is that once things calm down, he'll be strong enough to savor what time he has left!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.