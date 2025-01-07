Dick Van Dyke nearly did himself in three days before turning 99 by trying to battle a wind-fueled wildfire that threatened his home in Southern California – and now a source confided the beloved Hollywood legend is still suffering from the traumatic event's emotional fallout, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Mary Poppins chimney sweep sprang into action on December 10 as flames rushed toward the Malibu home he shares with his wif, Arlene Silver.

The spry senior tried to keep the raging blaze at bay with an outdoor hose, which wound up getting tangled.