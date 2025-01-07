Woody Allen's Ex-Chef Rips Director, 89, and His Wife For 'Firing Him Over Military Duties' – Claiming Hollywood Icon Caused Him 'Stress and Humiliation'

Woody Allen's former chef Hermie Fajardo is so steamed over being fired by the moviemaker that he has slammed him with a lawsuit, claiming the disgraced star and his wife stiffed him over his pay and balked at his break to serve in the Army Reserves.

In an action filed in Manhattan federal court, the kitchen wiz claims the 89-year-old Hannah and Her Sisters creator and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, 54, knew he had to attend reserve meetings when they hired him at a yearly salary of $85,000 in June, RadarOnline.com can reveal