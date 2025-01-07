Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Woody Allen

Woody Allen's Ex-Chef Rips Director, 89, and His Wife For 'Firing Him Over Military Duties' – Claiming Hollywood Icon Caused Him 'Stress and Humiliation'

woody allen ex chef rips actor
Source: MEGA

Woody Allen's ex-chef has hit out at him and his wife.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Woody Allen's former chef Hermie Fajardo is so steamed over being fired by the moviemaker that he has slammed him with a lawsuit, claiming the disgraced star and his wife stiffed him over his pay and balked at his break to serve in the Army Reserves.

In an action filed in Manhattan federal court, the kitchen wiz claims the 89-year-old Hannah and Her Sisters creator and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, 54, knew he had to attend reserve meetings when they hired him at a yearly salary of $85,000 in June, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Article continues below advertisement
woody allen ex chef rips actor
Source: MEGA

Allen's ex-chef has sued, claiming he was fired for going to serve in the Army Reserves.

Article continues below advertisement

But he charges that they canned him a month later after he returned a day late because his Army duty took longer than expected.

He claimed that when he returned: "He was immediately met with instant hostility and obvious resentment" by the Woodman and his South Korean-born wife, who had been adopted and raised by Allen's previous lover, Mia Farrow.

Article continues below advertisement
woody allen ex chef rips actor
Source: MEGA

The chef alleged Allen and Soon-Yi underpaid him and trashed his cooking after firing him.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his firing, Fajardo said he complained the correct amount wasn't being withheld for taxes, and they didn't give him a pay stub and shorted him $300. After Previni canned him, the couple "rubbed salt in his wounds" by trashing his cooking, he maintained.

Yet, they were fine with his feast when they hired him after raving about a meal he prepared for them and two quests of roasted chicken, pasta, chocolate cake and apple pie, he insisted.

Article continues below advertisement
woody allen ex chef rips actor
Source: MEGA

Fajardo alleged his firing violated state and federal laws.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
kim kardashian fans urging star to get luigi mangione pardoned

Kim Kardashian Fans Urging Star to Get 'Hot Assassin' Luigi Mangione Pardoned and 'Put In a SKIMS Campaign'

Photos of Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates Ripped Up Speech After Losing Best Actress award to Anna Sawai at 2025 Golden Globes — Amid Fears Over Her 'Frail' Post-Ozempic Use Appearance

But the pair "simply decided that a military professional who wanted to be paid fairly was not a good fit to work in the Allen home", said the steamed chef.

Fajardo claims his firing violates state and federal laws and caused him stress, humiliation and a loss of earnings.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.