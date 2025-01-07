Woody Allen's Ex-Chef Rips Director, 89, and His Wife For 'Firing Him Over Military Duties' – Claiming Hollywood Icon Caused Him 'Stress and Humiliation'
Woody Allen's former chef Hermie Fajardo is so steamed over being fired by the moviemaker that he has slammed him with a lawsuit, claiming the disgraced star and his wife stiffed him over his pay and balked at his break to serve in the Army Reserves.
In an action filed in Manhattan federal court, the kitchen wiz claims the 89-year-old Hannah and Her Sisters creator and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, 54, knew he had to attend reserve meetings when they hired him at a yearly salary of $85,000 in June, RadarOnline.com can reveal
But he charges that they canned him a month later after he returned a day late because his Army duty took longer than expected.
He claimed that when he returned: "He was immediately met with instant hostility and obvious resentment" by the Woodman and his South Korean-born wife, who had been adopted and raised by Allen's previous lover, Mia Farrow.
Before his firing, Fajardo said he complained the correct amount wasn't being withheld for taxes, and they didn't give him a pay stub and shorted him $300. After Previni canned him, the couple "rubbed salt in his wounds" by trashing his cooking, he maintained.
Yet, they were fine with his feast when they hired him after raving about a meal he prepared for them and two quests of roasted chicken, pasta, chocolate cake and apple pie, he insisted.
But the pair "simply decided that a military professional who wanted to be paid fairly was not a good fit to work in the Allen home", said the steamed chef.
Fajardo claims his firing violates state and federal laws and caused him stress, humiliation and a loss of earnings.