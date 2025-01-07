Kim Kardashian Fans Urging Star to Get 'Hot Assassin' Luigi Mangione Pardoned and 'Put In a SKIMS Campaign'
Fans are begging Kim Kardashian to help free accused homicidal hunk Luigi Mangione.
The billionaire Skims founder, 44, who's studying for a law degree, has fought for justice in other high-profile cases, including the Menendez brothers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, social media users are urging her to help Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
"Hear me out Kim Kardashian should help Luigi Mangione", one posted on X. "Free Luigi Mangione for us. Get us that pardon", added another. "Kim Kardashian needs to get Luigi pardoned and thin out him in a Skims campaign", a third posted.
"I give Kim Kardashian 48 hrs before she reaches out to Luigi for both a modeling contract and prison sentence reform", wrote another.
The reality star certainly loves the spotlight, but she has also worked quietly behind the scenes to seek pardons for little-known people she believes received unfairly long sentences for nonviolent crimes.
Alice Marie Johnson, who served 20 years of a life sentence for a first-time drug offense, was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2020 after Kardashian took up her case.
Kardashian has not yet weighed in on 26-year-old Mangione's case, and since she hasn't passed the bar exam, she wouldn't be able to represent him in court.
And since the case will be tried by the Manhattan District Attorney, Kardashian would need to convince New York Gov. Kathy Hochul – not President-elect Trump – to pardon Mangione, assuming he's convicted.
But the stud suspect's supporters are undeterred and are convinced Kardashian could help free him.