'I Misspoke And I Regret It': New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Apologizes for Saying 'Black Kids' in the Bronx Don't Know the Word 'Computer'

New York Governor Kathy Hochul apologized for saying at an event that there are "Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hochul spoke at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles on Monday and sounded off about her state's strides in technology, stating, "Now what we have is the money to build a phenomenal super computer that is gonna be accessible to the researchers in New York, college students, will attract more federal grants, and this is how we lay down the mark."