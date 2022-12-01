'Happy Wife, Happy Life': James Woods, 75, Steps Out With New Bride 33-Year-Old Sara Miller, Showcases Wedding Ring
James Woods was spotted out with his new bride Sara Miller after taking the plunge, RadarOnline.com has learned, proudly showcasing his gold wedding band in Los Angeles, California.
The 75-year-old actor was seen on a stroll this Wednesday, walking and talking with his 33-year-old Mrs. following their nuptials which he dished about on social media last month.
"All the staff at Musso's are such fantastic people. They brought us champagne because they hadn't seen us since we got married. Such sweet people!" he gushed in the caption of a photo showing the loved-up pair on November 4.
Several friends and fans were overjoyed to hear they made it official, celebrating with the couple in the comments.
"Oh my gosh! Congratulations and best wishes to you both!" one sounded off. "May your marriage be blessed with love, laughter, and happiness," another social media user replied.
Although Woods' new ring was clear to see during their recent outing, wedding photographer Miller's left hand was tucked in her pocket in the new photos published by Daily Mail on Thursday, although she previously showed off an apparent diamond engagement ring last year.
At the time, Woods and his leading lady were enjoying dinner at Dan Tana's in West Hollywood, California.
A few weeks ago, the Salvador star and Miller were all smiles yet again in another portrait he shared to his Instagram account.
"James Starr @james_starr_connection is a rarity. He's a wonderful street photographer, who goes out of his way to make celebrities look good for a change! Or maybe one is just because the old adage is true: 'Happy wife, happy life!'" wrote Woods.
Prior to tying the knot with Miller, the acclaimed performer had been married twice to Kathryn Morrison from 1980 to 1983 and Sarah Owen from 1989 to 1990.
The actor was also romantically linked to ex-girlfriend Kristen Bauguess, who he dated in June 2013 when he was 66 and she was 20.
The Getaway icon also started dating former flame Ashley Madison when she was 19, though they split after seven years together in April 2013.