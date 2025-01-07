EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting to Get Reality TV Royalty Onside as She Launches Wellness Brand' — After Hollywood A-List Relationships Crumble
Snubbed Meghan Markle is working hard to lure Kourtney Kardashian and her rocker husband Travis Barker into her inner circle after humiliating snubs from a roll call of top stars.
The runaway Royal is determined to sign up the power couple to help plug her fledgling wellness site American Riviera Orchard after being dropped by A-list pals like Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Serena Williams, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Meghan was on top of the celebrity world when she walked down the aisle at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, in 2018 to marry Prince Harry watched by some of the most famous faces on the planet.
Now most of the showbiz elite has ditched the couple after they fled the UK for California and a source told us: "It’s safe to say that the dynamics have changed, despite all efforts to the contrary.
"The pair’s once solid friendships with power couples like the Clooneys and the Beckhams have ostensibly bitten the dust, evidenced by the fact that neither George and Amal, nor David and Victoria, have included them in any social engagements in years.
"Indeed, the Beckhams in particular have made their allegiances known, upping their involvement with Harry’s estranged family over the past year and even attending a state banquet at Buckingham Palace late last year.
"Meanwhile, newer friends like Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia di Rossi, who apparently welcomed Harry and Meghan into the A-list fold once they settled down in Montecito, have also taken a massive step back."
Now ambitious Markle, 43, is setting her sights on a very famous couple who could just give her and Harry, 40, the 'cool factor' they so desperately need in the shape of 45-year-old Kardashian and Barker, 49.
Our mole continued: "There’s been a noticeable shift towards getting out of their bubble and being more sociable.
"Their kids and work are still the priority, but they’ve been broadening their scope. There is a big focus on them lightening up and being a bit more carefree. Kourtney and Travis certainly live that way in the public eye; they’re all over each other all the time and don’t care who sees."
Reaching out to them is relatively easy for Markle, considering she’s already laid a great deal of groundwork with the reality star’s family.
In 2023, her mum Doria Ragland was pictured cosying up to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at a charity do, shortly before Markle herself was snapped socialising with the pair at Beyoncé’s LA tour dates.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Jenner was one of the lucky few to receive a sample of Markle's homemade jam, which she sent to 50 of her most high-profile friends to promote American Riviera Orchard.
The insider continued: "It’s no secret that the brand’s big launch has been waylaid in recent months – a frustration for Meghan that she’s hoping to rectify in 2025. So, as far as she’s concerned, having Kourtney on side would be even more useful, considering the latter runs her own lifestyle platform, Poosh, which, like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, has copped flak for its focus on expensive products and 'woo-woo' Hollywood advice. Meghan thinks that she and Kourtney share a great deal of brand synergy. If she wants to make next year her most successful one yet, it’s time to tap into that potential."
The Duchess of Sussex is fronting her own Netflix cookery show in the next few months to promote her brand.
Our source concluded: "In a lot of ways, she and Kourtney are similar, they’re both these "granola types" that are super devoted mums. They also have some friends in common. Meghan knows that Harry would enjoy meeting Travis, and thinks they would all get along well. It will be easy because Kourtney and Travis have a place close to Montecito and they love it there, so Meghan’s plan is to invite them over for dinner."