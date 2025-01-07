EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting to Get Reality TV Royalty Onside as She Launches Wellness Brand' — After Hollywood A-List Relationships Crumble

Snubbed Meghan Markle is working hard to lure Kourtney Kardashian and her rocker husband Travis Barker into her inner circle after humiliating snubs from a roll call of top stars.

The runaway Royal is determined to sign up the power couple to help plug her fledgling wellness site American Riviera Orchard after being dropped by A-list pals like Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Serena Williams, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meghan was on top of the celebrity world when she walked down the aisle at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, in 2018 to marry Prince Harry watched by some of the most famous faces on the planet.