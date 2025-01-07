'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe's Astonishing NINE-FIGURE Fortune Revealed 14 Years After Actor, 35, Took Wizard Role
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has amassed an astonishing $125million fortune since playing the boy wizard.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 35, earned $94million by the time he finished the last of eight Potter films in 2011.
But the investment-savvy Brit has since increased that by $25million-plus.
In the 12 months to March 2024 alone – the latest accounts filed with Companies House, the official register of U.K firms – the actor boosted his bank balance by $8.2million.
Despite a string of subsequent stage and screen parts, nothing has come close to his best known role.
An insider said: "Even Daniel's devoted fans, of which there are many, will be shocked by the fortunes he's racked up since he left the franchise behind and started a new chapter.
"But it seems his wealth isn't just based on how much he's been paid for his acting, it's also down to shrewd investments along the way which means he has a steady income, whatever happens."
Accounts show Radcliffe's firm Gilmore Jacobs Ltd, which is co-run by his parents Marcia and Alan, has investments and cash totaling $120million – with the sum growing by over half a million a month.
He also owns homes in both London and New York.
After Harry Potter, Radcliffe starred in films such as The Woman in Black and Escape from Pretoria.
He also delved into the indie genre, making waves in 2016 for his quirky role in Swiss Army Man and starring opposite Toni Collette, in critically acclaimed independent film Imperium.
The actor recently appeared with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in 2022's The Lost City, and will reprise his role from Now You See Me 2 in the upcoming third film in the trilogy this year.
He has also began receiving greater critical acclaim, bagging his first Emmy nomination for playing the titular role in 2022 biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Last year, he won a Tony Award for his role in Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along.
In April 2023 he became a father with actress Erin Darke, after 11 years together.
Radclifte and Darke, 40, first met on the set of 2013 biographical drama film Kill Your Darlings playing onscreen lovers, with the actor later admitting he was immediately attracted to his future partner.
The notoriously private couple have chosen not to reveal their son's name, but Radcliffe made rare comments towards his partner and child in June when he accepted his Tony Award.
Fighting back tears as he took to the stage, he gushed: "My love, Erin. You and our son are the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much".
In 2022, Radcliffe spoke out about the "terrifying" and "intimidating" nature of fatherhood.
When asked how he was finding being a new parent, the Brit confessed: "There's a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened.
"The long version? It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about."
He added: "Everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating."