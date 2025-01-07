'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe's Astonishing NINE-FIGURE Fortune Revealed 14 Years After Actor, 35, Took Wizard Role

An insider said: "Even Daniel's devoted fans, of which there are many, will be shocked by the fortunes he's racked up since he left the franchise behind and started a new chapter.

"But it seems his wealth isn't just based on how much he's been paid for his acting, it's also down to shrewd investments along the way which means he has a steady income, whatever happens."

Accounts show Radcliffe's firm Gilmore Jacobs Ltd, which is co-run by his parents Marcia and Alan, has investments and cash totaling $120million – with the sum growing by over half a million a month.

He also owns homes in both London and New York.

After Harry Potter, Radcliffe starred in films such as The Woman in Black and Escape from Pretoria.