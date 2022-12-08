Split Shocker! Toni Collette Announces Divorce From Husband Of 20 Years AFTER He's Caught Kissing Younger Woman
It's over for Toni Collette and her husband of 20 years, indie rocker Dave Galafassi. The breakup comes after he was spotted making out with a younger woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Collette's now estranged husband, 44, was caught swapping spit with a blonde, who's since been identified as chiropractor Shannon Egan, 41, on the beach in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. Until the makeout photos surfaced, everyone thought Collette, 50, and Galafassi were in a happy two-decades-long marriage.
In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, The Sixth Sense actress' significant other was caught kissing the attractive blonde that was not his wife. Despite Galafassi's marriage status, the couple didn't hide their PDA.
The musician was all over Egan, barely coming up for air between smooches.
He gave her a slip of the tongue while they were in the water — and couldn't keep his hands to himself on land. Once the duo's lips separated, they were back at it on the sand.
Holding hands and flashing puppy love smiles, Collette's husband embraced his thong-wearing new lover with pride.
One day after the photos of Galafassi made the rounds, the Knives Out actress revealed their split.
"It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing," Collette posted on her Instagram Wednesday.
"We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape," she continued. "We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully."
Collette and Galafassi share two kids — 14-year-old daughter Sage Florence and 11-year-old son Arlo Robert. The pair tied the knot on her New South Wales property in January 2003 with a Buddhist ceremony.
Collette is an Australian-born actress. She earned an Oscar nomination for her role as the mom in The Sixth Sense. She won an Emmy for outstanding actress in a comedy series for United States of Tara.
In 2019, she gushed over her husband.
"My husband is such a good person," Collette said. "He's so patient. He's amazing with our kids and he's so loving, caring and supportive. He puts everybody else first. I'm the luckiest woman, I really am."