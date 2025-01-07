Congress Branded a 'Nursing Home' as Trump Heads into Power — Sparking Furious Calls For Term Limits to be Slapped on Members

The image of the 84-year-old struggling to get around the floor had social media raging as one person said on X: "Congress really has become a nursing home," and another added, "Term limits. That's what America demands."

At the moment, the average age of Congress members is 79 days older than last session, at 58.9 years old. Pelosi, however, is not the oldest serving member of Congress. That "honor" goes to Delegate to the House Eleanor Norton at 87-and-a-half years old.

Meanwhile, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers is also 87, and U.S. representative Maxine Waters is 86.