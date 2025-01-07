Congress Branded a 'Nursing Home' as Trump Heads into Power — Sparking Furious Calls For Term Limits to be Slapped on Members
The United States Congress is not getting any younger and people are sick of it.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was spotted using a walker to get around the Congress floor on Monday to certify the results of the 2024 presidential election, and it led to plenty of anger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The image of the 84-year-old struggling to get around the floor had social media raging as one person said on X: "Congress really has become a nursing home," and another added, "Term limits. That's what America demands."
At the moment, the average age of Congress members is 79 days older than last session, at 58.9 years old. Pelosi, however, is not the oldest serving member of Congress. That "honor" goes to Delegate to the House Eleanor Norton at 87-and-a-half years old.
Meanwhile, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers is also 87, and U.S. representative Maxine Waters is 86.
Fellow U.S. representative Steny Hoyer lands at 85 years old, too. Just last month it was discovered Republican congresswoman Kay Granger, 81, has been in dementia care facility after she stopped showing up to cast her vote on issues.
Meghan McCain, not one to mince words, quickly reacted on X following the discovery: "Don't tell me political media isn't a broken hellscape when a well known congresswoman can just go missing for six months and then show up in a dementia care facility.
"Like a congresswoman not showing up for 6 months wasn't noticed or worth writing about?!"
In order to serve in the U.S. House, a member must be at least 25 years old. The age restriction is set at older than 30 in the Senate, while the retirement age in America remains at 65 for the time being.
"Age limit on Presidents is they must be at least 35. There should be an age limit on how old a candidate should be. Too old, is too old," another user raged on social media.
One person added: "The halls of our government are not meant to be assisted living facilities."
All this comes as Donald Trump, 78, is set to take over for President Joe Biden, 82, in a couple of weeks. However, the outgoing president is still putting up road blocks for the new administration before he walks into the sunset.
Biden banned future offshore oil and gas drilling after Trump pledged to drill at unprecedented levels if he were elected president. He used the 70-year-old Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to enact the new policy, which blocks future drilling leases from the majority of U.S. coastal waters.
The policy would not impact large portions of the Gulf of Mexico, where a majority of America's oil and gas operations are based, but would protect coastlines along California, Florida, and other states.
"It is not worth the risks. As the climate crisis continues to threaten communities across the country and we are transitioning to a clean energy economy, now is the time to protect these coasts for our children and grandchildren," Biden previously said in a statement.
Trum is unable to use his authority in office to roll back the policy and would instead need an act of Congress to appeal the policy.