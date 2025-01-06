Joe Biden Sabotages Trump's 'Drill Baby Drill' Plan By BANNING All Future Oil and Gas Drilling Days Before Rival is Sworn In

In one of his final acts of office, President Joe Biden has dealt a devastating blow to Donald Trump's incoming administration.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Biden has banned future offshore oil and gas drilling after Trump pledged to drill at unprecedented levels if he were elected president.

Despite drilling actually being up during the Biden administration, Trump vowed he would lower energy prices for Americans by expanding oil and gas operations, a promise he coined with the chant "Drill Baby, Drill" on the campaign trail.