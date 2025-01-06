Your tip
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden Sabotages Trump's 'Drill Baby Drill' Plan By BANNING All Future Oil and Gas Drilling Days Before Rival is Sworn In

Composite photo of Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden effectively blocks Donald Trump's promise to 'Drill Baby, Drill.'

Jan. 6 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

In one of his final acts of office, President Joe Biden has dealt a devastating blow to Donald Trump's incoming administration.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Biden has banned future offshore oil and gas drilling after Trump pledged to drill at unprecedented levels if he were elected president.

Despite drilling actually being up during the Biden administration, Trump vowed he would lower energy prices for Americans by expanding oil and gas operations, a promise he coined with the chant "Drill Baby, Drill" on the campaign trail.

biden blocks future oil and gas drilling leases ahead of trump admin
Source: MEGA

Trump has vowed to rollback majority of the Biden administration's environmental protections and increase oil and gas drilling.

Mere weeks before Trump, 78, takes the oath of office on January 21, the Biden administration announced the new policy.

Biden, 82, used the 70-year-old Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to enact the new policy, which blocks future drilling leases from the majority of U.S. coastal waters.

The policy would not impact large portions of the Gulf of Mexico, where a majority of the U.S. oil and gas operations are based, but would protect coastlines along California, Florida, and other states.

biden blocks future oil and gas drilling leases ahead of trump admin
Source: MEGA

Biden banned future drilling leases for majority of U.S. federal waters.

The White House released a statement on Biden's bold move.

Biden declared: "I am taking action to protect the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska's Northern Bering Sea from oil and natural gas drilling and the harm it can cause.

"My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses, and beachgoers have known for a long time: that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs.

"It is not worth the risks. As the climate crisis continues to threaten communities across the country and we are transitioning to a clean energy economy, now is the time to protect these coasts for our children and grandchildren."

biden blocks future oil and gas drilling leases ahead of trump admin
Source: MEGA

Biden's new policy requires an act of Congress to appeal and protects 625 million acres of federal waters.

Biden's statement continued: "From California to Florida, Republican and Democratic Governors, Members of Congress, and coastal communities alike have worked and called for greater protection of our ocean and coastlines from harms that offshore oil and natural gas drilling can bring.

"In Alaska, dozens of Tribes have fought to protect the Northern Bering Sea, a vital ocean ecosystem that supports their traditional ways of life. Vice President Harris and I have listened.

"In balancing the many uses and benefits of America's ocean, it is clear to me that the relatively minimal fossil fuel potential in the areas I am withdrawing do not justify the environmental, public health, and economic risks that would come from new leasing and drilling."

president joe biden regrets leaving presidential race donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's spokesperson claimed Biden 'wants high gas prices to be his legacy.'

While Trump has additionally vowed to undo many environmental protections rolled out under Biden, his hands are largely tied when it comes to walking back the latest oil and gas measure, which protects 625 million acres of federal waters.

The president-elect is unable to use his authority in office to roll back the policy and would instead need an act of Congress to appeal the policy.

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt slammed Biden's bold move, claiming: "Joe Biden clearly wants high gas prices to be his legacy."

Leavitt further claimed: "This is a disgraceful decision designed to exact political revenge on the American people who gave President Trump a mandate to increase drilling and lower gas prices. Rest assured, Joe Biden will fail, and we will drill, baby, drill."

