Trump's Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan Hints He's Closer Than Ever to Finding Country To Take Deported Migrants Whose Homes Won't Accept Them

Homan, 63, declined to discuss which countries he was in talks with, but the Daily Mail suggested island nations including Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas, along with Panama and Grenada, are all possible destinations.

However, several foreign countries are already pushing back, vowing to reject any deportations from the U.S.

Over the weekend, Homan appeared on CBS Face the Nation, where he doubled down on Trump's persuasive powers.

He told host Margaret Brennan: "Well, first of all, we got President Trump coming to the Oval Office, and he’s proven during his first administration, his leadership on illegal immigration was a game changer, because, for instance, El Salvador wouldn’t take back MS-13 members when I was the ICE Director.

"It took President Trump 48 hours to get El Salvador to take back their criminal aliens into their prisons."