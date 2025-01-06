Trump's Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan Hints He's Closer Than Ever to Finding Country To Take Deported Migrants Whose Homes Won't Accept Them
Donald Trump's incoming border czar is ready to hit the ground running after his boss is sworn in as president later this month.
RadarOnline.com has learned Tom Homan already has a list of possible nations to relocate illegal immigrants.
Curbing America's influx of illegal immigrants was a key cornerstone to Trump's campaign. And Homan isn't waiting for Inauguration Day to start carrying out Trump's orders.
The former police officer, who served as the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump's first go-around, said he is already in discussions with global nations to take any deportees that aren't wanted by their home countries.
Homan said: "I'm not waiting for January 20 (the date of the inauguration.) We are already having discussions. So we'll find a third country."
Homan, 63, declined to discuss which countries he was in talks with, but the Daily Mail suggested island nations including Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas, along with Panama and Grenada, are all possible destinations.
However, several foreign countries are already pushing back, vowing to reject any deportations from the U.S.
Over the weekend, Homan appeared on CBS Face the Nation, where he doubled down on Trump's persuasive powers.
He told host Margaret Brennan: "Well, first of all, we got President Trump coming to the Oval Office, and he’s proven during his first administration, his leadership on illegal immigration was a game changer, because, for instance, El Salvador wouldn’t take back MS-13 members when I was the ICE Director.
"It took President Trump 48 hours to get El Salvador to take back their criminal aliens into their prisons."
Homan said Trump won't display the same weakness as his predecessor, Joe Biden, who he said posed no threat if countries simply refused to take back their illegal immigrants.
"If, for instance, Venezuela doesn't take their people back, there’s other ways we can do it. There's other countries willing to accept them.
"We're hoping that President Trump will work with Venezuela like he did with Mexico and El Salvador, and get these countries take them back.
"If they don’t, they’re still gonna be deported. They’re just gonna be deported to a different country."
Trump tabbed Homan to serve as "border czar" shortly after his re-election to oversee the largest deportation in U.S. history.
Under Trump’s second term, Homan announced the U.S. Army would be used to round up and deport the "worst of the worst" illegal migrants in a major crackdown.
According to reports, the plan is to focus on criminals first, followed by legal migrants, including asylum seekers and those granted humanitarian parole under Biden.
Homan also stated he would verify asylum seekers' status and target anyone harboring criminal migrants while clarifying there are no plans to separate families – though he suggested it could occur.
The immigration official vowed to deport migrants who don’t qualify for asylum, defending Trump's plan as a "targeted operation" based on detailed investigations. He also promised to revive the "Remain in Mexico" policy, close the southern border, and continue building the border wall.