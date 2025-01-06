Your tip
Kathy Bates Ripped Up Speech After Losing Best Actress award to Anna Sawai at 2025 Golden Globes — Amid Fears Over Her 'Frail' Post-Ozempic Use Appearance

Photos of Kathy Bates
Source: CBS/Twitter

Kathy Bates was seen ripping up her speech.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Jan. 6 2025, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Kathy Bates was caught ripping up her speech after losing the award for Best Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the star lost the award to Anna Sawai, but all eyes were still on her amid fears over her "frail" appearance.

kathy bates golden globes rips up speech
Source: Twitter/CBS

Despite seemingly being prepared to take the stage and accept the award, 32-year-old Shogun actress Anna Sawai scooped it up.

The 76-year-old actress was up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama for her role on the CBS series Matlock.

Despite seemingly being prepared to take the stage and accept the award, 32-year-old Shogun actress Anna Sawai scooped it up.

After Sawai's name was announced as the winner, Bates clapped for the 32-year-old with fellow audience members before being caught ripping up her speech while staring directly into the camera.

The other nominees in the category were Anna Sawai for Shōgun, Emma D’Arcy for House of the Dragon, Maya Erskine for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Kiera Knightley for Black Doves, and Keri Russell for The Diplomat.

kathy bates golden globes rips up speech
Source: CBS/Twitter

During Sawai's winning speech, she gave a special shoutout to her fellow nominee.

During Sawai's winning speech, she gave a special shoutout to her fellow nominee.

She said: "I have so much people to thank but I'm gonna keep it short, thank you to the voters for voting for me even though. I would vote for Kathy Bates any day.

"Thank you to our incredible writers, without a good script, it's impossible to give a performance to our fullest, full potential. Thank you. Everyone else – I'm gonna thank you later."

Bates possibly was hoping to snag a big win as she recently revealed that she was ready for retirement and that her role in Matlock would be her "last dance."

Back in September, the actress said in an interview with The New York Times that she was ready to take a step back from Hollywood.

She said: "Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it. And it’s exhausting.

"This is my last dance."

Despite her plans to kick back and relax after all her hard work, Matlock has already been picked up for a second season, and the star has promised to remain on the series.

kathy bates golden globes rips up speech
Source: MEGA

Fans have expressed concern over her appearance.

While Bates' reaction to losing went viral, many other fans expressed their concern following her recent weight loss.

While the actress was presenting on stage, users took to social media.

One wrote: "What’s going on with Kathy Bates, is she ok?"

Another asked: "Is Kathy Bates ill?"

A third added: "On a side note, Kathy Bates looks like she needs to slow down on the Ozempic"

A fourth mentioned: "Hope Kathy Bates Is Ok...Did Anyone Else Notice That Her Entire Body Was Shaking & She had To Hold Onto Her Co- Presenter To Steady Herself?"

