Rudy Giuliani Held in Contempt of Court for 'Violating Unambiguous Order' as He Refuses to Turn Over Major Information in $148M Georgia Election Case
Rudy Giuliani has been held in contempt of court for purposely stalling and failing to pay off a massive $148million defamation judgment granted to two Georgia election workers.
The disgraced mayor and disbarred lawyer was ruled to be in contempt twice for refusing to turn over key information about his worth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuliani owes millions to Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, after falsely claiming the pair tried to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.
In his ruling, Judge Lewis J. Liman said the former New York City mayor had "failed to properly comply with requests for evidence over the last few months."
Liman said Giuliani "willfully violated a clear and unambiguous order of this court” when he “blew past” a December 20 deadline to turn over evidence that would help the judge decide if he should be allowed to keep a Palm Beach, Florida, condominium as his residence – or turn it over to pay off part of the judgement levied against him.
At a hearing on Monday, the 80-year-old admitted that he sometimes did not turn over everything requested in the case because he believed it could all be a "trap" set by lawyers for the plaintiffs.
He has previously argued that Freeman and Moss should not be able to take his $3.5million Palm Beach, Fla., home as part of the judgment, arguing it serves as his main home.
The election workers’ lawyers say Giuliani has displayed a "consistent pattern of willful defiance" of the order to give up assets after he was found liable in 2023 for defaming their clients by falsely accusing them of tampering with ballots during the 2020 presidential election.
In late 2023, a Washington, D.C. jury found Giuliani liable for defamation against Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss and ordered the disgraced former New York City mayor to expedite the nearly $150million he owes the mother-daughter pair.
Moss and her mother had said their lives were greatly impacted by Giuliani's claims, having feared for their safety and been subject to vile messages online.
The pair alleged that Giuliani’s false claims about election fraud made them the targets of violent threats and racist attacks, and the former Trump lawyer was found liable for defamation by default.
Freeman and Moss filed the civil defamation lawsuit against Giuliani in 2021 after the man once dubbed “America’s Mayor” falsely accused the mother-daughter pair of committing voter fraud while counting ballots in Fulton County, Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani claimed that the pair passed a USB drive back and forth “like vials of heroin or cocaine” to subvert Georgia’s electoral outcome. It was later revealed that Moss was simply handing her mother a mint at the time.
After the initial ruling, Moss reacted: "How can someone with so much power go public and talk about things that he obviously has no clue about? It's just obvious that it's lies."
Moss continued: "I literally felt that someone is going to come and attempt to hang me and there's nothing that anyone will be able to do about it."