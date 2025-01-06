Rudy Giuliani Held in Contempt of Court for 'Violating Unambiguous Order' as He Refuses to Turn Over Major Information in $148M Georgia Election Case

Giuliani owes millions to Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, after falsely claiming the pair tried to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

In his ruling, Judge Lewis J. Liman said the former New York City mayor had "failed to properly comply with requests for evidence over the last few months."

Liman said Giuliani "willfully violated a clear and unambiguous order of this court” when he “blew past” a December 20 deadline to turn over evidence that would help the judge decide if he should be allowed to keep a Palm Beach, Florida, condominium as his residence – or turn it over to pay off part of the judgement levied against him.