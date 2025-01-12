Former George H.W. Bush Official Shares Wild Viral Theory L.A. Wildfires Were Set to 'Cover Up' Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Alleged Pedophilia and Sex Horrors — As His Raided Mansion Survives Blazes
Catherine Austin Fitts, a former George H.W. Bush official, wants to know how many people connected to Sean 'Diddy' Combs were impacted by the ongoing California wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former political aide shared online theories suggesting the devastating fires may have been used to "cover up" the disgraced rapper's alleged crimes.
Fitts appeared on her Financial Rebellion podcast on Thursday, January 9, and said: "In situations like (the L.A. fires), I look at patterns. I look at some of the communities involved ... how many of the homeowners were on the P. Diddy list?"
The "Diddy List" refers to an unconfirmed list of celebrities accused of being connected to parties hosted by Combs where misconduct and grooming allegedly occurred.
While an official list has never been released, several celebrities who have allegedly attended Combs' parties include Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Russell Brand, Mariah Carey and Russell Simmons.
Fitts, who served as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing for Bush Sr., said on the podcast that it's "hard to conceive the original fires weren't triggered from the sky or from the suborbital platform".
She also claimed she's seen "dreadful" things done to cover up pedophilia and wouldn't be "surprised" if the rapper is somehow connected to the wildfires.
Several people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a clip of Fitts' comments.
The video has been viewed over 150,000 times collectively on X.
Several X users have also theorized how one of Combs' alleged sexual assault victims, Ally Carter, may have predicted the Southern California wildfires.
In a resurfaced clip from October 2024, Carter claimed "a lot was about to come out" and "another arrest" was coming after Combs' was arrested in September.
She said: "Watch for those fires. Explosions make fires too. Explosions make accidental fires too, and then oops, we don't know how that happened.
"Then you look into it, and you see that it's tied to something. That's tied to something, that's tied to trafficking, and then you realize, oh, it wasn't just an explosion or a fire. It wasn't an accident."
The Pacific Palisades fire, the largest currently burning wildfire in L.A., has engulfed over 20,000 acres and is only 8 percent contained.
Firefighters continue to battle the Pacific Palisades fire against high winds and dry conditions, which have made it difficult to contain. Meanwhile, Diddy remains incarcerated in New York, awaiting trial later this year on s-- trafficking and racketeering charges he denies.