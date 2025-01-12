Former George H.W. Bush Official Shares Wild Viral Theory L.A. Wildfires Were Set to 'Cover Up' Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Alleged Pedophilia and Sex Horrors — As His Raided Mansion Survives Blazes

Fitts appeared on her Financial Rebellion podcast on Thursday, January 9, and said: "In situations like (the L.A. fires), I look at patterns. I look at some of the communities involved ... how many of the homeowners were on the P. Diddy list?"

The "Diddy List" refers to an unconfirmed list of celebrities accused of being connected to parties hosted by Combs where misconduct and grooming allegedly occurred.

While an official list has never been released, several celebrities who have allegedly attended Combs' parties include Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Russell Brand, Mariah Carey and Russell Simmons.