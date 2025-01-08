Los Angeles Wildfires Latest: Two People Dead and Over 1,000 Structures Destroyed as Thousands of Residents are Forced from Home With No End in Sight

The horrific Los Angeles wildfires has now claimed the lives of two people. Four separate fires have erupted in the city – with the largest in the western neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The Los Angeles wildfires have led to two deaths.

During a press conference, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone revealed two people were killed, with many others injured. Marrone also noted over 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the fires. He explained there are a “high number of significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate, in addition to first responders who were on the fire lines." The identities of the victims have yet to be released.

The wildfires have devastated the city this week.

The fire chief requested assistance from neighboring counties and contacted the state’s office of emergency services to request 250 fire engines and 1,000 personnel as the flames continue to spread. First responders from nearby states including Washington, Oregon, and Nevada have offered their assistance according to Marrone. Meanwhile, during a morning briefing, Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley stated the Pacific Palisades fire “continues to demand a significant amount of resources and attention.” She added: "These fires are stretching the capacity of emergency services to their maximum limits."

Source: MEGA Over 1,000 structures have been destroyed due to the fires so far.

"We continue to push through the city and the county today. We are all committed to our first responders and our firefighters remain focused on protecting lives and property," Crowley said. Amid the devastation and horror, president-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social to rage about California governor Gavin Newsom.

Source: MEGA Four separate fires have erupted in the city.

He wrote: "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way. "He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid." Trump concluded: "I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster."

Newsom, 57, declared a statewide emergency after the rampant Pacific Palisades blaze forced thousands of residents to evacuate, with firefighters currently facing water shortages as evacuation orders spread to Malibu and Calabasas. He also announced federal funding to aid in the response. "Our deepest thanks go to our expert firefighters and first responders who jumped quickly into fighting this dangerous fire. If you're in Southern California, please pay attention to weather reports and follow any guidance from emergency officials," Newsome said in a statement.

Source: MEGA Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency.