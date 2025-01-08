Truth Revealed About Hugh Jackman's New Lover Sutton Foster — After Gossip Over his Sexuality Reached Fever Pitch Over Snaps With Personal Trainer Hunk

Broadway star Sutton Foster is helping new boyfriend Hugh Jackman fight off years of lingering sexuality rumors. RadarOnline.com can reveal the lovebirds were spotted holding hands during a date night in Los Angeles over the weekend, following a wave of gossip about the actor's sexual orientation largely sparked by 2017 photos of him with a handsome personal trainer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jackman and Foster confirmed their relationship by holding hands for a date night in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, established their shomance-turned-romance while walking to dinner in Santa Monica, with photos showing them gazing into each other's eyes and smiling nonstop. The couple made the shocking public appearance just two days after Jackman supported Foster in her West Coast run of musical comedy Once Upon a Mattress.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The pair met while working on 'The Music Man' on Broadway and were reportedly in cahoots 'on and off stage.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jackman and Foster co-starred in the 2022 revival of The Music Man on Broadway, with insiders claiming the two were "getting on very well" both on and off stage at the time. But things were more complicated as Jackman was still married to Deborra-Lee Furness, who he wed in 1996, and Foster was still with her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin.

Article continues below advertisement

While Jackman and Furness announced their split in September 2023, reports say she was "blindsided" by her ex's new relationship and has been left "devastated." Jackman's latest outing with the Younger star came just months after the actor was reportedly preparing to go "public" with his new girlfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his newest relationship, rumors surrounding Jackman's sexuality have soared in recent years. Back in 2017, whispers were intensified when photos emerged of him jogging topless on the beach with a striking personal trainer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly 'devastated' by her ex's new romance and was left 'blindsided.'

Article continues below advertisement

When his split from Furness was announced, one observer remarked: "The amount of people in Hollywood that went, 'Told you so' was enormous. "Finally, they thought he might come out. With changing times and grown-up children it seemed like it could be the reason."

Article continues below advertisement

The Greatest Showman star believed the rumors started back in 2003, when – in his mid-30s – he portrayed openly gay singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz on Broadway. Speaking on the role, he said: "Some people said, 'It's brave of you to play a gay man.' And I think that's very dated. Don't you?'" On kissing his male co-star Jarrod Emick on stage, he recalled: "I was literally just locking lips... I started to laugh so hard... Some dudes do get upset, some dudes say, 'Don't say I'm gay,' [but] I am good.'"

Article continues below advertisement

However, Jackman may have finally put the rumors to rest after debuting his new fling with Foster. In November 2024, sources claimed the two were "happier than ever," adding their relationship is a "wonderful next chapter" marked by a "balance of playfulness and genuine admiration."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jackman has been at the height of gay gossip since photos of him with a hunky personal trainer circulated in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

They also said Jackman was attracted to Foster's "immense talent, infectious positivity and grounded nature." In return, the Bunheads star appreciated Jackman's "kindness, professionalism and ability to make others feel valued." On the flip side, another insider claimed their relationship was "the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced."