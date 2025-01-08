Kelly Osbourne Sparks Major Health Fear Amid Flu and 'Covid 2.0' Crisis Warnings By Posting Photo of Herself Breathing Through Tube
Kelly Osbourne has revealed she is struggling with her health in a new concerning photo posted on Instagram.
The 40-year-old explained she has been dealing with pneumonia and a high temperature, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a pic posted on her Instagram Stories, Osbourne is breathing through a tube as she captioned: "So I may have developed pneumonia." The update came after a previous post revealed a thermometer reading showing 100F.
"How is this happening? How am I sick again," she cried.
At the end of last month, the reality star battled through another high fever and "a little cough."
She later mentioned: "Still going strong. I have put ice on my body, taken meds, tried to sweat it out in the bath and nothing is working!"
Osbourne isn't the only one in her family battling an illness, as her one-year-old son, Sidney – whom she shares with her boyfriend Sid Wilson – was also feeling sick.
Following a visit to the doctor, both Osbourne and her son were diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
She said at the time: "Babies bounce back so quickly but I don't seem to be at all. I don't want to be sick anymore." Osbourne's little one was also diagnosed with a double ear infection.
All this comes as fears of another pandemic have left health officials worried, including due to one infection known as Disease X.
Dr Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton, explained the unknown disease is one of the infections most likely to result in an outbreak, and possibly even a pandemic.
He explained: "Disease X is the name given to an as-yet-unknown bug, that has the potential to cause large outbreaks or even a pandemic. This bug would have the potential to spread quickly and have a high mortality rate; for example like COVID-19."
He added: "The world was caught flat-footed by the most recent pandemic, and even with our fancy tech upgrades, such as mRNA vaccine platforms and other medical marvels, we're still at risk of being caught off-guard if Disease X appeared out of the blue."
Meanwhile, the U.S. has confirmed its first human death from bird flu as numerous cases have been recorded nationwide. According to health officials, the Louisiana native was an individual over the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions, which likely contributed to the severity of the infection.
The victim had reportedly been exposed to non-commercial backyard flocks and wild birds prior to contracting the virus.
Health officials have been on high alert since reporting the first human case of bird flu earlier this year, with ongoing surveillance in local communities to monitor the situation closely.
In December, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to H5N1, proclaiming the state is "committed to further protecting public health" as citizens across the country feared a Covid-like shutdown.
California recorded just over half of all bird flu infections detected in humans in 2024, or 32 out of the 61 total cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).