Kelly Osbourne Sparks Major Health Fear Amid Flu and 'Covid 2.0' Crisis Warnings By Posting Photo of Herself Breathing Through Tube

All this comes as fears of another pandemic have left health officials worried, including due to one infection known as Disease X.

Dr Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton, explained the unknown disease is one of the infections most likely to result in an outbreak, and possibly even a pandemic.

He explained: "Disease X is the name given to an as-yet-unknown bug, that has the potential to cause large outbreaks or even a pandemic. This bug would have the potential to spread quickly and have a high mortality rate; for example like COVID-19."

He added: "The world was caught flat-footed by the most recent pandemic, and even with our fancy tech upgrades, such as mRNA vaccine platforms and other medical marvels, we're still at risk of being caught off-guard if Disease X appeared out of the blue."