Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster 'Confirm Romance With Intimate Date Night' in Wake of Claims Relationship Left Actor's Wife Devastated

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have taken their relationship to the spotlight after weeks of dating rumors. RadarOnline.com can reveal the actors showed major PDA while stepping out for a date night in Los Angeles on Monday night, confirming their shomance-turned-romance following claims the Wolverine star's ex-wife was left devastated by their divorce.

Source: MEGA The new couple showed major PDA after both divorcing their spouses around the same time last year.

Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, were seen walking hand in hand and gazing into each other's eyes while grabbing dinner in Santa Monica. The Greatest Showman star opted for a grey T-shirt paired with a black jacket and white jeans, while the two-time Tony Award winner went with a green maxi dress and a tan trench coat.

Source: MEGA Jackman's ex, Deborra-Lee Furness, is reportedly 'fuming' over his new relationship with Foster.

The new couple, who starred together in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man, were seen smiling at one another as they declared their love. The outing comes just two days after a scruffy Jackman supported his new girlfriend in her West Coast run of Once Upon a Mattress.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star was spotted at L.A.'s Ahmanson Theatre on Saturday, January 4, where he was seen filming seatmate Carol Burnett as she received an unexpected round of applause during intermission. Sources claimed in November 2024 the actors sparked up feelings for eachother when working on The Music Man together.

An insider said they were "happier than ever", adding their relationship is a "wonderful next chapter" marked by a "balance of playfulness and genuine admiration". They also said Jacksan was attracted to Foster's "immense talent, infectious positivity and grounded nature". In return, the Younger star appreciated Jackman's "kindness, professionalism and ability to make others feel valued".

Source: MEGA Jackman and Foster reportedly sparked up a romance while co-starring in 'The Music Man' Broadway revival in 2022.

Jackman was previously married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years, welcoming two children along the way. The two announced their separation in September 2023, writing in a joint statement: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority." It concluded: "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Despite a seemingly amicable split, RadarOnline.com revealed last month Furness was reportedly "fuming" over her ex's relationship with Foster. An insider said: "Deb and Hugh are doing everything they can to keep things amicable, but it's not easy. She feels humiliated. Deb is shocked that Hugh's already moved on.

"This brings her to the conclusion he didn't want to save their marriage, and that's what hurts the most". The source continued: "Deb isn't going to let anyone make her the victim, but it is a challenge to co-parent with Hugh right now. Any time they need to speak is fraught with tension because Hugh knows her so well".

Source: MEGA Foster was previously married to writer Ted Griffin for 10 years before filing for divorce in October.

According to another insider, Foster and Jackman’s relationship was "the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced". They said: "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."