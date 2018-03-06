Oscars Horror! Understudy Called In For ‘The Greatest Showman’ Bearded Lady

Keala Settle looked fabulous when she took the stage to sing “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night, but RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the songstress was gravely ill during the show.

Keala gave the performance of her lifetime, but what the audience at the Dolby Theater and television viewers didn’t know was that she was very, very sick with the flu,” behind-the-scenes sources tell Radar.

“It was so serious that for the first time in Oscar history, producers had an understudy literally ready to go on stage and take over for Keala if she was unable to complete the performance, or even go out to perform it.”

PHOTOS: Val Kilmer Spotted Looking Frail Amid Cancer Scandal

Despite feeling under the weather, Settle pulled through and bring the house down. “It was amazing,” said the source.

As fans know, the 42-year-old actress had a breakout role this year as Lettie Lutz, (a.k.a. the Bearded Lady) in Michael Gracey’s original movie musical The Greatest Showman.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.