Rihanna’s Awkward Exes! Leonardo & Drake Avoid Each Other At Pre-Oscars Bash

Rihanna’s been linked to various hot Hollywood hunks, but recently, her two most notorious conquests were caught in an awkward run-in during a pre-Oscars party!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake acted like total strangers when they bumped into each other at an LA nightclub before the 2018 Oscars.

A source told RadarOnline.com that Leonardo, 43, went straight to his VIP dining room with pal Tobey McGuire, while Drake, 31, hung out on the other side of the club!

“Leo is always in the main room with his crew and sits in the same booth, but he stayed away the whole night and ignored Drake who took his spot,” said the insider. “His friends kept coming through but none of them spoke to the rapper and everyone thought it was odd considering they are all meant to be friends,”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Leonardo was first liked to Rihanna, 30, in 2016, when the two were caught canoodling at Coachella.

Her fling with Drake happened later on, and was very short-lived. The two reportedly parted on bitter terms after Drake was pictured showing some sexy PDA with Jennifer Lopez!

Rihanna is now dating billionaire Hassan Jameel and has evidently moved on, but can her exes say the same?

While Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake were once close friends – and were even seen partying together in October – an eyewitness told Radar that they completely ignored each other during the pre-Oscars bash.

During the night, “Drake had attractive blondes flocking to him all night and seemed to be enjoying the single life as he danced and smoked hookah with his crew,” according to the insider.

While he seemed to be enjoying himself without Leo, things took an awkward turn when the DJ decided to play two of Rihanna’s hits!

“Everyone was looking around to see his reaction but he stayed in the bathroom and was missing again when Wild Thoughts played later on in the night,” said the source. “He used to play Rihanna’s music during surprise club appearances and even give a shout out to her, it’s clear he’s trying to forget and move on now she has a new man.”

