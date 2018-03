See The Hottest Oscar 2018 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

Husband and wife team, 47, and, 46, made an appearance on the red carpet. Ripa offered her support to her co-host Ryan Seacrest while wearing a long black dress. She said: "Mark came in town for 12 hours and this is how were spending ­– you look amazing. We were watching you upstairs in the hotel. You're doing a great job." Her husband wore a navy blue tux for the big night.