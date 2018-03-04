See The Hottest Oscar 2018 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

The 90th annual Academy Awards take place in Los Angeles today with Jimmy Kimmel hosting once again. Hollywood's biggest stars will be strutting their stuff on the red carpet and RadarOnline.com will have all the latest fashion and gossip news. Click through for more. Photo credit: Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic , 43, looked stunning in her Georges Chakra Couture one-shoulder white and beige dress with floral designs with light pink velvet heels as she got ready on the red carpet. Rancic wore her blonde hair down and had on small earrings and also a large diamond ring. Photo credit: Getty Images

Suzie Hart accused him of sexual harassment. Seacrest looked confident on the red carpet wearing a tux from his own line, 'Ryan Seacrest Distinction'. Ryan Seacrest , 43, is under the spotlight this year as he hosts for E! at the Oscars. The media mogul got embroiled in a alleged scandal after stylist accused him of sexual harassment.

'Get Out' beauty Allison Williams , 29, stunned on the red carpet with a full-length vintage style champagne beaded gown. The actress wore her dark hair in a 20's style and had subtle make-up completing her look. Photo credit: Getty Images

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn swapped the slopes for the red carpet at the Oscars this year. The 33-year-old athlete wore a fitted black glittering mesh dress with a ruffle detail at the bottom. Vonn wore her trademark blonde hair up with an elaborate diamond choker. Photo credit: Getty Images

Brave Maria Menounos , 39, did not disappoint her fans with an all black sweetheart-neckline dress that came in at the waist and had a very full ball gown style at the bottom. Menounos looked happy and healthy after her brain surgery in 2017. Photo credit: Getty Images

'I, Tonya' star Allison Janey, 58, dazzled in a stunning red gown with a plunging V-line. Janey, who is being tipped to win the Oscar for best supporting Oscar said she loved playing Tonya Harding's mother LaVona. She said: "She was a really dark character but I loved telling her story." Photo credit: Getty Images

Ashley Judd, 49, wore a stunning purple gown with a dazzling diamond necklace. The actress wore her raven hair down with some dazzling make-up to complete her look. Photo credit: Getty Images

Leslie Bibb, 43, flaunted her svelte figure in her mesh lace black gown with her partner of 11 years, Sam Rockwell, 49, sporting a grey tuxedo. Rockwell is nominated for best actor in a supporting role for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'. Photo credit: Getty Images

Christopher Plummer , 88, looked splendid in a black tuxedo. He is nominated for an Oscar for 'All the Money in the World' in the best actor for a supporting role. He replaced Kevin Spacey at short notice and said: "I'm from the theater so we are used to doing things quickly." Photo credit: Getty Images

Jane Fonda looked amazing on the red carpet in an all white gown. The 80-year-old was all smiles for the photographers and fans alike as she looked flawless. Photo credit: Getty Images

'Get Out' and nominated in the best actor in a lead role Daniel Kaluuya. The 29-year-old British actor wore a tan colored tuxedo jacket with a black bow-tie and dark pants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez, 29, looked amazing in a canary yellow form fitting dress. She wore her hair down with daring red lipstick. Gonzalez – who is reportedly dating Josh Duhamel – said about the movie: "It was a crazy experience but a lot of fun too."

Mary J. Blige , 47, who is nominated for best supporting actress for 'Mudbound' wore a long silver Versace dress with a white bottom section. She said: "It was thrilling to be involved with this project, I am so proud." The singer is up for two Oscars this year. She is also nominated for Best Song for 'Mighty River' from 'Mudbound'. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kelly Ripa, 47, and Mark Consuelos, 46, made an appearance on the red carpet. Ripa offered her support to her co-host Ryan Seacrest while wearing a long black dress. She said: "Mark came in town for 12 hours and this is how were spending ­– you look amazing. We were watching you upstairs in the hotel. You're doing a great job." Her husband wore a navy blue tux for the big night.

Salma Hayek, 51, chose a shimmery pale purple gown with layered ruffles and eye catching silver detailing along her décolletage. The actress wore her hair up in a center part with matching purple eye shadow.

Margot Robbie, 27, wore a vintage off the shoulder Chanel white gown. The I Tonya, producer and star is nominated for an Oscar in the lead actress category.

Performer Andra Day, 33, posed on the carpet in her floral dress featuring voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves, She will duet with Common to sing "Stand Up For Something" from "Marshall."

Jennifer Lawrence , 27, wore a sexy body fitting metallic style Dior dress. She mixed with her fans and wore her blonde hair in sexy curls.

Viola Davis , 52, lit up the red carpet in a hot pink Michael Kors fitted dress with matching bag and shoes. She wore her hair curly and loose with large hooped silver earrings.