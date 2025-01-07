EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Were 'Forensic in Their Research' of Justin Baldoni’s Legal Team Before Filing Suit Against 'It Ends With Us' Director

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have insisted they were "forensic" in gathering powder keg allegations for the jaw-dropping lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

The couple have told pals they will "prevail" and were "methodical in their research" before electing to file the bombshell action, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Baldoni has now actioned a $250 lawsuit against The New York Times, the outlet that first reported Lively's action, and he is preparing a second filing against Lively.

A source told us: "The countersuit news doesn’t surprise them. They knew from the get-go that Baldoni’s team was, very rough and ready as far as digging up and then throwing as much dirt as they could at her.