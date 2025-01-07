Zendaya Had 'No Idea' Tom Holland Was Going to Propose — Despite Power-Couple 'Spending Months Discussing Marriage'
Zendaya's "spidey-sense" was apparently not tingling, as Tom Holland's marriage proposal came as a total surprise.
The Spider-Man co-stars reportedly got engaged over the Christmas holiday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
RadarOnline.com previously revealed Holland, 28, popped the question to the Challengers star in an "intimate" setting over the holidays, which came shortly before she was seen flashing some serious bling and a diamond ring at the Golden Globes.
A source close to the couple said: "Tom and Zendaya’s families are ecstatic. Zendaya’s mom and sisters can’t wait to start planning with her."
The movie star entered uncharted territory when he got down on one knee sometime between Christmas and New Year's, notably while spending time with Zendaya, 28, and her family in the United States.
And the bride-to-be never saw it coming.
"Tom and Zendaya had discussed marriage over the years, but Zendaya had no idea he was planning to propose," an insider told Page Six.
The British star didn't make a "production" out of the proposal and instead kept it quaint and romantic.
"They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well."
Ever the traditionalist, Holland made sure to get the go-ahead blessing from both of Zendaya's parents – who gleefully approved.
"Zendaya’s mom and sisters can’t wait to start planning with her," the insider added.
While a date hasn't been set yet, the couple are said to be celebrating the news with their families.
Zendaya sparked major engagement rumors on the red carpet of the 2025 Globes, rocking a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.
The 28-year-old actress attended the awards in a burnt orange gown with an overlayed skirt and strapless neckline, which she paired with matching heels, a diamond necklace, and elegant waves in her short hair.
The pair, who grew close while filming their Spider-Man films, have been dating since 2021 – keeping much of their relationship out of the public eye.
Holland hinted the big question was near during a recent podcast appearance, confessing: "I am gonna be in America this year. I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret."
The star went on to tell Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their Dish podcast that as he and Zendaya grow closer, he'd really like to have larger family gatherings at future celebrations.
He said: "I think what we’d like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year, is to bring the families together. That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, ’cause we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things. So, it hasn’t happened yet.
"The thought’s there. The idea has been planted."
Holland and Zendaya have been Instagram official since 2021, but rumors persist their relationship really started several years earlier when the two met on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.
After going public with their romance, the two have often been seen together, holding hands, smiling, and making no secret of their love.
Speaking on the podcast, Holland's eyes lit up when talking about his love, declaring she is "the best thing that's ever happened to me."