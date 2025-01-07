Zendaya Had 'No Idea' Tom Holland Was Going to Propose — Despite Power-Couple 'Spending Months Discussing Marriage'

RadarOnline.com previously revealed Holland, 28, popped the question to the Challengers star in an "intimate" setting over the holidays, which came shortly before she was seen flashing some serious bling and a diamond ring at the Golden Globes.

A source close to the couple said: "Tom and Zendaya’s families are ecstatic. Zendaya’s mom and sisters can’t wait to start planning with her."

The movie star entered uncharted territory when he got down on one knee sometime between Christmas and New Year's, notably while spending time with Zendaya, 28, and her family in the United States.

And the bride-to-be never saw it coming.