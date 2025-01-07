Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jocelyn Wildenstein

'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein's Fiancé Reveals Where Surgery-Addicted Socialite's Ashes Will be Taken After Her Death Aged 84

Photo of Lloyd Klein and Jocelyn Wildenstein.
Source: MEGA

Lloyd Klein revealed the final destination of Jocelyn Wildenstein's ashes.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein's fiancé has revealed the final resting place of her ashes following her New Year's Eve death.

Lloyd Klein, engaged to the socialite since 2017, has disclosed Wildenstein will be cremated and her ashes will be taken to a ranch in Kenya following a "small and private" funeral in Paris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
catwoman jocelyn wildenstein facing arrest miami unpaid debt before paris death
Source: MEGA

Klein revealed his fiancée will be cremated following her death on New Year's Eve at the age of 84.

Article continues below advertisement

Wildenstein, who died at the age of 84, will be laid to rest alongside her family – as her parents' remains are also at the same ranch.

Klein, 57, also revealed he is "still in shock" over his fiancée's death, which he noted was "sudden".

Article continues below advertisement
jocelyn wildenstein seen in paris
Source: MEGA

The ashes of the socialite dubbed 'Catwoman' will be sent to a ranch in Kenya, where her parents' ashes also are.

Article continues below advertisement

Last week, Klein was the one who confirmed Wildenstein's passing in a statement, where the French couturier said he was "saddened to announce" the news.

Wildenstein, known as 'Catwoman' due to her cat-like appearance from undergoing numerous plastic surgery procedures, passed away inside a Parisian palace from a pulmonary embolism on December 31.

Klein later revealed the two took a nap ahead of the new year together, and she sadly never wokeup.

Article continues below advertisement

He explained: "We were having a nap and when I [woke] up, I said, 'Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,' and she was cold and she was dead.

"It's very sad. It's extremely sad. It's extremely sad to lay down with your other half that I know for 21 years and waiting to celebrate New Year’s Eve and to find her cold."

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain."

Prior to her relationship with Klein, the socialite was famously married to French art dealer Alec N. Wildenstein.

Article continues below advertisement
jocelyn wildensteins transformation gallery
Source: MEGA

Wildenstein had been engaged to Klein since 2017 and was previously married to art dealer Alec Wildenstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Marrying into high society, she eventually became one of the wealthiest divorcees in the world after securing a $2.5billion settlement when splitting from Alec.

However, the socialite ran into some problems.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Wildenstein was even on the brink of arrest for ignoring court orders over a massive unpaid debt of $344,000 prior to her death.

Court documents showed the socialite reportedly owed Regal Jewelry and Gift Shop $268,000 for jewelry she failed to return, along with an additional $75,928 in accrued interest.

Article continues below advertisement

The debt dates back to her 2018 bankruptcy filing, but when it remained unpaid, the company pursued additional legal action in Miami – where she has resided for the past few years.

It was rumored she spent up to $1million, but the surprising bankruptcy filing later revealed she had drained her checking account and was surviving on just $900 a month in Social Security benefits.

Article continues below advertisement

Wildenstein's luxurious New York residence in Trump World Tower was previously sold to settle $6.38million in debts, but her housing troubles continued in Florida – where she was evicted from a $4,000-per-month Miami Beach apartment after owing $12,000 in rent.

Wildenstein was reportedly living in an $800,000 Miami Beach condo under a legal arrangement but failed to cover taxes, maintenance, and utilities.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite picture of Daniel Radcliffe

'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe's Astonishing NINE-FIGURE Fortune Revealed 14 Years After Actor, 35, Took Wizard Role

Composite picture of Jennifer Lopez

EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Much Jennifer Lopez is Getting Out of a Massive $550Million Fortune As She Settles Divorce with Ben Affleck

Article continues below advertisement
catwoman jocelyn wildenstein unrecognizable throwback photo
Source: @JOCELYNWILDENSTEIN/INSTAGRAM

The socialite reportedly gained a $2.5billion divorce settlement following her split from the art dealer.

Article continues below advertisement

She didn't respond to a lawsuit and was last seen enjoying a date with Klein in Paris on December 18.

Despite obtaining immense wealth after her divorce, she spent it lavishly on plastic surgery, fashion, jewelry, art, and even exorbitant phone bills.

Despite her noticeable physical changes over the years, she denied undergoing plastic surgery but confessed to trying Botox in a November 2024 interview.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.