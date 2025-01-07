'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein's Fiancé Reveals Where Surgery-Addicted Socialite's Ashes Will be Taken After Her Death Aged 84
'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein's fiancé has revealed the final resting place of her ashes following her New Year's Eve death.
Lloyd Klein, engaged to the socialite since 2017, has disclosed Wildenstein will be cremated and her ashes will be taken to a ranch in Kenya following a "small and private" funeral in Paris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wildenstein, who died at the age of 84, will be laid to rest alongside her family – as her parents' remains are also at the same ranch.
Klein, 57, also revealed he is "still in shock" over his fiancée's death, which he noted was "sudden".
Last week, Klein was the one who confirmed Wildenstein's passing in a statement, where the French couturier said he was "saddened to announce" the news.
Wildenstein, known as 'Catwoman' due to her cat-like appearance from undergoing numerous plastic surgery procedures, passed away inside a Parisian palace from a pulmonary embolism on December 31.
Klein later revealed the two took a nap ahead of the new year together, and she sadly never wokeup.
He explained: "We were having a nap and when I [woke] up, I said, 'Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,' and she was cold and she was dead.
"It's very sad. It's extremely sad. It's extremely sad to lay down with your other half that I know for 21 years and waiting to celebrate New Year’s Eve and to find her cold."
He added: "Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain."
Prior to her relationship with Klein, the socialite was famously married to French art dealer Alec N. Wildenstein.
Marrying into high society, she eventually became one of the wealthiest divorcees in the world after securing a $2.5billion settlement when splitting from Alec.
However, the socialite ran into some problems.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Wildenstein was even on the brink of arrest for ignoring court orders over a massive unpaid debt of $344,000 prior to her death.
Court documents showed the socialite reportedly owed Regal Jewelry and Gift Shop $268,000 for jewelry she failed to return, along with an additional $75,928 in accrued interest.
The debt dates back to her 2018 bankruptcy filing, but when it remained unpaid, the company pursued additional legal action in Miami – where she has resided for the past few years.
It was rumored she spent up to $1million, but the surprising bankruptcy filing later revealed she had drained her checking account and was surviving on just $900 a month in Social Security benefits.
Wildenstein's luxurious New York residence in Trump World Tower was previously sold to settle $6.38million in debts, but her housing troubles continued in Florida – where she was evicted from a $4,000-per-month Miami Beach apartment after owing $12,000 in rent.
Wildenstein was reportedly living in an $800,000 Miami Beach condo under a legal arrangement but failed to cover taxes, maintenance, and utilities.
She didn't respond to a lawsuit and was last seen enjoying a date with Klein in Paris on December 18.
Despite obtaining immense wealth after her divorce, she spent it lavishly on plastic surgery, fashion, jewelry, art, and even exorbitant phone bills.
Despite her noticeable physical changes over the years, she denied undergoing plastic surgery but confessed to trying Botox in a November 2024 interview.