'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Facing Arrest in Miami Over 'Unpaid $344K Debt' Before Her Death In Paris From 'Pulmonary Embolism'

'Catwoman' socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein was met with serious financial trouble in the final days before her death. RadarOnline.com can reveal Wildenstein, who died on December 31 at the age of 84, was on the brink of arrest for ignoring court orders over a massive unpaid debt of $344,000.

Judge Migna Sanchez-Llorens issued a bodily attachment warrant after Wildenstein, dubbed 'Catwoman' due to her plastic surgery obsession, skipped a contempt hearing in Miami on October 23. The startling order commanded sheriffs across Florida to arrest Wildenstein and detain her in jail until she was brought to court.

Court documents showed the socialite reportedly owed Regal Jewelry and Gift Shop $268,000 for jewelry she failed to return, along with an additional $75,928 in accrued interest. The debt dates back to her 2018 bankruptcy filing, but when it remained unpaid, the company pursued additional legal action in Miami – where she has resided for the past few years.

Wildenstein missed deadlines to provide documents and schedule a deposition, prompting the firm's lawyers to request the court hold her in contempt. Judge Sanchez-Llorens wrote on November 4: "Defendant may be confined in the Miami-Dade County Jail until the earliest possible time that she can be brought before the Court. "However, Defendant may be released upon the posting of a bond in the amount of $1,000.00."

A case management conference was set for January 14, but its status is unclear after Wildenstein's lawyer, David Valero, withdrew last month. Valero declined to comment on the matter.

Wildenstein married into high society, eventually becoming one of the wealthiest divorcees in the world after securing a $2.5billion settlement when splitting from her art dealer ex-husband – Alec Wildenstein – in 1999. It was rumored she spent up to $1million, but a surprising bankruptcy filing later revealed she had drained her checking account and was surviving on just $900 a month in Social Security benefits.

Wildenstein's luxurious New York residence in Trump World Tower was previously sold to settle $6.38million in debts, but her housing troubles continued in Florida – where she was evicted from a $4,000-per-month Miami Beach apartment after owing $12,000 in rent. Her partner, fashion designer Lloyd Klein, argued the property had mold and ceiling damage, but a judge ruled that wasn’t enough to withhold rent, leading to her eviction in April.

Wildenstein was reportedly living in an $800,000 Miami Beach condo under a legal arrangement but failed to cover taxes, maintenance, and utilities. She didn't respond to a lawsuit and was last seen enjoying a date with Klein in Paris on December 18.

Despite obtaining immense wealth after her divorce, she spent it lavishly on plastic surgery, fashion, jewelry, art, and even exorbitant phone bills. Wildenstein also claimed most of her wealth vanished after a painting attributed to Diego Velázquez, part of her divorce settlement trust, was found to be a forgery.