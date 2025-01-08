'Star Wars' Icon Mark Hamill Admits He Evacuated Malibu Inferno 'So Last-Minute There Were Small Fires on Both Sides of the Road'

As Radar has been reporting, Wildfires engulfing Los Angeles have caused widespread evacuations, including celebrities hurriedly leaving their multi-million dollar mansions in a bid to escape the apocalyptic scenes.

Thousands of firefighters were battling at least four separate blazes, from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena.

Hamill, who lives in Malibu, shared his status in a quick Instagram post early Wednesday morning.

The 73-year-old advised: "Personal Fire Update: 7pm- Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there (were) small fires on both sides of the road as we approached (Pacific Coast Highway)."

A little over an hour later, Hamill, his wife Marilou York, and their dog, Trixie, arrived safely at his daughter Chelsea’s house in Hollywood.

He ended his update by declaring it the "Most horrific fire since ’93," and urged everyone to "STAY SAFE."