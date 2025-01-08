'Star Wars' Icon Mark Hamill Admits He Evacuated Malibu Inferno 'So Last-Minute There Were Small Fires on Both Sides of the Road'
Star Wars legend Mark Hamill is among those who have been forced to flee their homes as a series of devastating wildfires ravage Southern California.
The actor called the inferno the worst he's seen in more than 40 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As Radar has been reporting, Wildfires engulfing Los Angeles have caused widespread evacuations, including celebrities hurriedly leaving their multi-million dollar mansions in a bid to escape the apocalyptic scenes.
Thousands of firefighters were battling at least four separate blazes, from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena.
Hamill, who lives in Malibu, shared his status in a quick Instagram post early Wednesday morning.
The 73-year-old advised: "Personal Fire Update: 7pm- Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there (were) small fires on both sides of the road as we approached (Pacific Coast Highway)."
A little over an hour later, Hamill, his wife Marilou York, and their dog, Trixie, arrived safely at his daughter Chelsea’s house in Hollywood.
He ended his update by declaring it the "Most horrific fire since ’93," and urged everyone to "STAY SAFE."
Four named fires have erupted in the city – with the largest in the western neighborhood of Pacific Palisades starting on Tuesday.
That fire is currently "zero per cent" contained, according to the LA County Fire Department.
The area is also home to dozens of A-listers including Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, and movie director Steven Spielberg.
The Palisades Fire has now spread some 3,000 acres backed by 100mph gusts and reached the neighboring celeb haunts of Malibu and Santa Monica.
Officials say over 70,000 residents were under evacuation orders as of Wednesday morning. Many of the evacuations were in the Pacific Palisades area, but others were in parts of Santa Monica and Altadena.
More than 300,000 have no power. California governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as strong winds are spreading flames quickly.
Hundreds of firefighters and dozens of engines are fighting the fires with a plea going out to off-duty firefighters to help.
And weather forecasters think the "worst is yet to come" as a dry windstorm is expected to last for days.
Firefighters are desperately trying get the fires under control but are unable to use air support as hurricane-strength winds are too strong. Homes inside gated communities have caught fire while trees and shrubs at the The Getty Villa Museum are also ablaze.
Schools have been closed as thick black smoke is sent into the air and burn victims are being treated in restaurants.
Mayor Karen Bass has issued a state of emergency while Newsom has visited the Palisades fire.
The Los Angeles City Fire Department said: "People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire. Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately.
"If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly."