EXCLUSIVE: How Taking a Break From 'Corrupt' Hollywood Saved Wildchild Lindsay Lohan's Life as She Launches Spectacular Comeback

A decade ago former wild child Lindsay Lohan quit "corrupting" Hollywood to find a "normal" existence in the desert state of Dubai and now she's turned her life around and is enjoying a spectacular return to form

More than 25 years after her breakthrough role in The Parent Trap, Lohan has experienced a career resurgence as the new queen of the feel-good Christmas rom com, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Viewers hailed the 38-year-old’s latest return to acting in the Netflix movie Our Little Secret, and insiders have told us the now settled mum-of-one is happy to be back in Hollywood circles.

Our source said: "Lindsay is in such a great place right now, it’s no exaggeration to say she’s completely turned her life around. Taking a break from Hollywood and its corrupting atmosphere was her saving grace, and it gave her the chance to grow up and focus on other priorities.