EXCLUSIVE: How Taking a Break From 'Corrupt' Hollywood Saved Wildchild Lindsay Lohan's Life as She Launches Spectacular Comeback
A decade ago former wild child Lindsay Lohan quit "corrupting" Hollywood to find a "normal" existence in the desert state of Dubai and now she's turned her life around and is enjoying a spectacular return to form
More than 25 years after her breakthrough role in The Parent Trap, Lohan has experienced a career resurgence as the new queen of the feel-good Christmas rom com, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Viewers hailed the 38-year-old’s latest return to acting in the Netflix movie Our Little Secret, and insiders have told us the now settled mum-of-one is happy to be back in Hollywood circles.
Our source said: "Lindsay is in such a great place right now, it’s no exaggeration to say she’s completely turned her life around. Taking a break from Hollywood and its corrupting atmosphere was her saving grace, and it gave her the chance to grow up and focus on other priorities.
"So many child stars go off the rails and never make it back, so for her to be thriving and ready to take another shot at the business is a very happy ending. Everyone is rooting for her."
At the height of her public struggles, it seemed unlikely Lohan would ever return to the spotlight.
Having risen to fame as a teen, Lindsay was the archetypal child star, and experienced all the legal issues, struggles with drink and drugs and rehab stints that often come with fame.
Frequently 'papped' out partying with pals Britney Spears, Lily Allen and Paris Hilton, she was a tabloid fixture in the early noughties.
This, combined with reports of unprofessional behavior on set, led to her becoming uninsurable, and the acting offers dried up.
After several stints in rehab, she relocated to Dubai in 2014, where she had her first experience of living a 'normal' life and eventually met her future husband, financier Bader Shammas. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child, one-year-old son Luai, the following year.
And insiders say that her husband and son have given her the stability and life balance she’s long craved.
The source added: "Falling in love with Bader was the best thing that ever happened for her, he’s such a stabilizing force. And of course, becoming a mum has been a dream come true, and she’s so in love with her son. She lives a very healthy life now and has done so for a number of years and that certainly shows."
While Lindsay had worked sporadically during her time based in Dubai, it was Netflix that sparked her career resurgence with her roles in Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish.
The latest festive offering in her three-picture deal, Our Little Secret, hit the platform this winter and saw Lohan win praise once again for her acting and youthful good looks.
And while there have been rumors of undergoing a number of tweakments to achieve perfection, our source says kicking her old partying habits has done the world of good, too.
'Nightmare Came True': Spencer Pratt and Wife Heidi Montag Watch Their House Burn Down in Devastating Palisades Fire On Their Security Cameras — 'Please Say Some Prayers'
With Lohan returning to the big screen in the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel next year alongside friend and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, the actress is preparing to become a household name again…but for all the right reasons this time.
‘Lindsay is thrilled that the reaction to her comeback has been so overwhelmingly positive,’ the source adds. ‘It’s so encouraging, and she keeps saying how welcome she feels. It’s helping to heal a lot of old wounds.’