Secrets Behind Ex-Wildchild Lindsay Lohan's '$300K' Fresh New Face Revealed As She Heads for 40: 'She’s Aging Backwards!'

The secrets behind Lindsay Lohan's "new face" have been exposed as fans claim "she's aging backwards".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood wildchild has enjoyed a career renaissance of late which has coincided with her fresh youthful appearance.
And now her beauty secrets have been exposed by cosmetics experts who have lifted the lid on her treatments.
The Mean Girls star, 38, has undergone several procedures, while enjoying life out of the spotlight in Dubai with her one-year-old son Luai and millionaire husband, Bader Shammas.
According to plastic surgeon and aesthetic specialist Dr Fadi Hamadani, one of her surgery secrets is a brow lift.
He explains: "Her latest appearance suggests she may have undergone some subtle aesthetic enhancements.
"It's possible she has opted for a temporal brow/midface lift, which would explain her refreshed and lifted appearance, maintaining her youthful, sculpted look while enhancing her natural beauty."
In addition to this, Lohan's upper eyelids look "rejuvenated", according to the professional, which could indicate "she has undergone an upper blepharoplasty, further enhancing her bright and youthful eyes."
He added: "For her lower eyelids, a combination of Morpheus8 Resurfacing treatments and nanofat grafting may have been used to smooth and refine the area, helping to maintain a natural and refreshed look.”
Dr Fadi added Lohan's lips "appear slightly fuller", which could be the result of "a small amount of dermal filler."
He said this could have been "carefully placed to balance and enhance her features while keeping the results subtle and natural."
The plastic surgeon said that Lindsay appears to have had rhinoplasty as part of her style overhaul.
He added: "Her nose appears more slender and defined, complementing her overall facial symmetry."
Speaking of the possible procedures, which could have cost an estimated $300,000, according to aesthetics doctor Dr Jonny Betteridge, Dr Fadi concluded: "Whatever her routine entails, the results are a testament to the power of modern aesthetic techniques in achieving natural, timeless beauty."
Despite speculation being rife about Lohan’s possible cosmetic proceedures, her father Michael Lohan, 64, claims she's all natural, apart from a few minor tweeks.
The former Wall Street trader, 64, said: "Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever”, before saying she had had “peels, fillers and Botox."
Meanwhile, Lohan has revealed her family Christmas plans, having become a festive favourite courtesy of her new Netflix film Our Little Secret.
Detailing specifically that she loves to wrap presents, Lohan said: "For my son, I want to do fun ones. If he sees dinosaur wrapping paper, he gets excited."
Lohan added her desire to "do everything for the baby" has influenced the work she’s doing recently, saying: "For me, everything is about my child and my family and my household, and making sure that my work is in line with what’s going to work for everyone else."
Our Little Secret was shot in Atlanta and marked Lohan's first movie as a working mom.
She said: "My son was six months old, and so I was learning for the first time really how to go and work and be on set and come home.
"Where I was staying was really close to where we were filming. So it was pretty much just a normal day job, and I felt so blessed for that."
