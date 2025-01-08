'Nightmare Came True': Spencer Pratt and Wife Heidi Montag Watch Their House Burn Down in Devastating Palisades Fire On Their Security Cameras — 'Please Say Some Prayers'

Spencer Pratt has revealed that he and wife Heidi Montag watched their house burn down in the horrifying Palisades fire. RadarOnline.com can reveal the former MTV reality television icons watched their "nightmare" play out on their security cameras.

Source: Snapchat Pratt has been documenting the ordeal on social media.

Pratt, 41, has been documenting the devastating fires blazing through California on his social media accounts. On Jan. 8, the reality star shared a clip on TikTok showing the flames burning through his property and the surrounding area. He shared the home with his wife, 38, and their two sons – Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 7.

In one of the TikTok videos, Pratt said: "Oh wow, it's back there!" As the fire started getting closer to his home, he said: "For real ... let's go!" he added as the fire moved closer. The video was captioned: "Nightmare came true."

Source: TikTok Pratt's wife Heidi shared how the family was packing up before leaving.

Before the devastating fire reached his home, Pratt shared a clip showing the fire in the distance and said; "We got a fire going on behind the house here, say a prayer for the Palisades here, there's the town, there is the fire." After a bit, he added: "That's pretty black smoke, should go home and start packing up the house."

The MTV icon also documented himself packing up his crystal collection and having one last cup of coffee "before the house potentially burns down." After sharing a few more videos, one including the paparazzi, he sat in his car and told the camera: "Update, I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras."

Source: Snapchat Pratt and his family left their home before the fire hit.

Stephanie previously posted a message on her Instagram Stories dedicated to her brother and his family, writing, "I am beyond heartbroken for my brother, Heidi & the kids. And to all of our friends and neighbors who have lost their houses today." "Just spoke to my dad — he tried to save my brother's house but the wind is so strong there was nothing he could do," the former The Hills: New Beginnings star continued.

"My parents evacuated safely and are watching the fire rage towards their house on security cameras," Stephanie's post included. "We are such a tight community," she added in the post. "I'm at a loss for words knowing so many friends have lost their homes today and so quickly."

Source: Snapchat Pratt share footage from their cameras.