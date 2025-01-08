Your tip
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Refuses to Rule Out Drafting in Army at Panama Canal and Threatens Canada as He Gears Up To Enter White House in Two Weeks

Composite picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's decision to outline aggressive foreign policy has upset U.S allies.

Jan. 8 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has teased using force at the Panama Canal and threatened Canada during a fiery press conference.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Republican, who is two weeks away from entering the White House, has begun outlining an aggressive foreign policy – upsetting U.S allies in the process.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump teased using military force to gain control of Panama Canal and Greenland, saying the U.S 'need them for economic security.'

He was asked during the address whether he could assure the world he would not use military or economic coercion as he tries to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, to which he replied: "No, I can't assure you on either of those two.

"But I can say this, we need them for economic security."

Trump, 78 also criticized American spending on Canadian goods and military support for Canada, claiming the U.S has no benefits from contributing.

He also called the border between the two countries an "artificially drawn line."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump also criticized Canada's inability to deal wih illigal immigrants, claiming drugs are coming through country in 'record numbers.'

Trump recently described Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "governor of Canada" while threatening a brutal 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports.

He says the tariff, which he vows to impose on day one of his presidency, will stay until Canada sorts out issues like fentanyl smuggling and illegal immigration.

Trump said during his address on Tuesday: "We're gonna put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The President-elect said America 'wants to get along with everyone but it takes two to tango.'

"They (immigrants) come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers.

"We wanna get along with everyone but it takes two to tango."

The President-elect further suggested he would impose tariffs on Denmark if the country resists his offer to buy Greenland which, in his eyes, is vital to U.S national security.

But Denmark's Prime Minister has slammed Trump's comments, making it clear that Greenland, a self-governing part of its kingdom, is not for sale.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned: "I don't think it's a good way forward to fight each other with financial means when we are close allies and partners."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump's remarks about Canada have not gone down well with outgoing Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said there isn't 'a snowball's chance in hell' Canada will join the U.S.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. landed in Greenland, sparking fresh rumors his controversial dad is serious about taking over the territory.

According to Greenland's foreign affairs department, this is an unofficial visit set to last just a few hours, with no formal meetings planned.

Meanwhile Canada's minister of foreign affairs, Melanie Joly, has also scorned Trump's remarks on the country.

She said on X: "President-elect Trump's comments show a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country.

"Our economy is strong. Our people are strong."

"We will never back down in the face of threats," she added.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau echoed his minister's comments, saying there isn't "a snowball's chance in hell" Canada will join the U.S.

Trudeau announced he was resigning on Monday, but he will stay as prime minister until the governing Liberals elect a new leader which is expected by the end of March.

