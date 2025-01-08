Donald Trump Refuses to Rule Out Drafting in Army at Panama Canal and Threatens Canada as He Gears Up To Enter White House in Two Weeks

He was asked during the address whether he could assure the world he would not use military or economic coercion as he tries to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, to which he replied: "No, I can't assure you on either of those two.

"But I can say this, we need them for economic security."

Trump, 78 also criticized American spending on Canadian goods and military support for Canada, claiming the U.S has no benefits from contributing.

He also called the border between the two countries an "artificially drawn line."