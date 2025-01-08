Lisa Kudrow Reveals Heartbreaking Note She Recently Discovered Left For Her in Cookie Jar by Tragic 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry
Lisa Kudrow has revealed details about a heartbreaking note she recently discovered left for her by late Friends co-star Matthew Perry.
Perry gifted Kudrow the famous Friends cookie jar back in 2004 after the series wrapped and two decades later she found the note he left inside for her, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kudrow, 61, recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and discussed memories from set with the show's host, Drew Barrymore.
When Barrymore asked if the actress ever stole anything from the Friends iconic set, Kudrow teased that she did but didn't want to reveal what she took.
Barrymore then brought up the cookie jar from Friends before Kudrow revealed that Perry gifted her that piece from the set.
Kudrow explained: "Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode.
"I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there, and I forgot about it."
The Friends actress added: "Timing is everything."
During a 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress previously joked about Perry gifting her the item from the set.
She explained: "We were shooting a scene years before we finished.
"My line was, ‘Ohhh, I’m late. I better get going,’ and it was too late when I realized I don’t have a watch.
"As the words were coming out I went, ‘Oh good there’s a clock,’ and I gestured to that and said, 'Oh look at the time. I better get going.'
After filming wrapped for the scene, Kudrow said that Perry joked: "Did you point to the cookie jar and say, ‘Look at the time'?"
While Perry gifted the item to her in an ode to a scene from the series, Kudrow admitted she was hesitant to accept the cookie jar at first.
She joked: "The first thing I asked was, 'This is so nice. Did you get permission?' I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left."
Back in 2001, Perry revealed the reason why he gifted Kudrow the jar and said, "Because she at one point looked at it and thought it was a real clock."
On October 28, 2023, Perry was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his home by his assistant.
The medical examiner ruled that ketamine was the primary cause of death.
Back in August 2024, five defendants were charged in connection to Perry's fatal overdose.
The actor was allegedly having ketamine injected into him six to eight times a day before his death.