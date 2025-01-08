Lisa Kudrow Reveals Heartbreaking Note She Recently Discovered Left For Her in Cookie Jar by Tragic 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

Perry gifted Kudrow the famous Friends cookie jar back in 2004 after the series wrapped and two decades later she found the note he left inside for her, RadarOnline.com can report.

Lisa Kudrow has revealed details about a heartbreaking note she recently discovered left for her by late Friends co-star Matthew Perry .

Kudrow revealed she found the note two decades after it was written by Perry.

Barrymore then brought up the cookie jar from Friends before Kudrow revealed that Perry gifted her that piece from the set.

When Barrymore asked if the actress ever stole anything from the Friends iconic set , Kudrow teased that she did but didn't want to reveal what she took.

Kudrow, 61, recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and discussed memories from set with the show's host, Drew Barrymore .

"I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there, and I forgot about it."

Kudrow explained: "Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode .

During a 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress previously joked about Perry gifting her the item from the set.

She explained: "We were shooting a scene years before we finished.

"My line was, ‘Ohhh, I’m late. I better get going,’ and it was too late when I realized I don’t have a watch.

"As the words were coming out I went, ‘Oh good there’s a clock,’ and I gestured to that and said, 'Oh look at the time. I better get going.'

After filming wrapped for the scene, Kudrow said that Perry joked: "Did you point to the cookie jar and say, ‘Look at the time'?"