Justin Trudeau Quits as Controversial Canadian Prime Minister Admits to 'Internal Battles' Following Brutal Polls and Harassment

During a news conference outside his home at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau said: "I am a fighter and I am not someone who backs away from a fight, particularly when a fight is as important as this.

"But I have always been driven by my love for Canada, by my desire to serve Canadians and by what is in the best interests of Canadians — and Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election.”

Trudeau added: “It has become obvious to me, with the internal battles, that I cannot be the one to carry the liberal standard into the next election."