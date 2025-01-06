Your tip
Politics

Justin Trudeau Quits as Controversial Canadian Prime Minister Admits to 'Internal Battles' Following Brutal Polls and Harassment

Photo of Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Trudeau admitted to struggles during his time as prime minister in a news conference.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Justin Trudeau's time as Canadian Prime Minister has come to a sad end.

The 53-year-old has called it quits after nearly a decade in the position following a lack of support and public harassment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

justin trudeau
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau has stepped down from his role as Canada's prime minister.

During a news conference outside his home at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau said: "I am a fighter and I am not someone who backs away from a fight, particularly when a fight is as important as this.

"But I have always been driven by my love for Canada, by my desire to serve Canadians and by what is in the best interests of Canadians — and Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election.”

Trudeau added: “It has become obvious to me, with the internal battles, that I cannot be the one to carry the liberal standard into the next election."

prime minister justin trudeau ski slopes holiday harassed woman shocking outburst
Source: X/CHRISDARCY

The politician was recently slammed in public, in an encounter caught on camera, amid a lack of support.

Trudeau's decision comes just days after he was mocked in the parking lot of Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia, as a woman shook his hand before screaming expletives at him.

The encounter, which was caught on camera, revealed a seemingly joyous woman calling out to the politician. She shouted, "Mr. Prime Minister," before a grinning Trudeau walked over and offered a handshake

However, the unnamed woman then switched tones and blasted Trudeau, telling him to "please get the f--k out of B.C."

"Have a beautiful day ma'am," Trudeau responded, before the woman hit back, "Yeah, you suck!"

Trudeau has been hit with backlash following rising inflation and the high cost of living in Canada.

During his news conference, Trudeau explained Canada’s parliament, which had been due to resume January 27, will now be suspended, or prorogued, until March 24.

This will allow the Liberal Party to hold a “robust, nationwide competitive” leadership race, Trudeau said.

He added: “It’s time for a reset... It’s time for the temperature to come down, for the people to have a fresh start in parliament, to be able to navigate through these complex times.”

trump rages at death row inmates
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump suggested Canada become America's 51st state following the Trudeau backlash.

Trudeau has seen his polling take a hit, showing his party would lose to the opposing Conservative Party, led by rival Pierre Poilevre, in an election set to be held in October.

In his ninth year as prime minister, Trudeau's approval rating dropped from 63% to 28%, according to a poll tracker.

Meanwhile, president-elect Donald Trump recently joked about how Canadians wanted to join the U.S. as its 51st state, mocking Trudeau on Truth Social.

He said in December: "No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!"

Last month, Trudeau traveled to Florida to meet with Trump face-to-face for the first time since the November election after the 78-year-old threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada.

Trump claimed he would slap tariffs on all products being imported from the neighboring country until illegal immigration and drugs coming across the border stopped.

cocaine rumors justin trudeau denies allegations flew g plane drugs jpg
Source: MEGA

The 53-year-old reportedly laughed at the idea when Trump mentioned it in person.

Trudeau and others at the table reportedly responded with nervous laughter when Trump suggested Canada join America.

Since then, the idea has been mocked, including by Bernie Sanders who pointed out Canada is a more liberal country than the U.S. with a universal health care system funded through taxes.

