Donald Trump Vows To Rename 'Gulf of Mexico' to ‘Gulf of America' Just Days Before He Returns to The Oval Office — 'A Beautiful Name and It's Appropriate'
President-elect Donald Trump has said one of his first acts in office will be to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal he already has the congressional support needed to do so.
In a long and wandering press conference, the incoming president addressed a number of goals for his second administration. Chief among them is his ongoing promise to stop illegal immigrants from crossing the border from Mexico.
Trump, 78, demanded "Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country," while also calling it a "very dangerous place," that is "essentially run by the cartels."
And while he's making adjustments to the Mexican border, Trump proposed another change as well – renaming the Gulf of Mexico.
Trump told reporters: "We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America; which has a beautiful ring.
"That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate."
The businessman argued the new name is justified because "we do most of the work there, and it’s ours."
Almost immediately after announcing his intention, Trump got backup from Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted her support and pledged to help.
"The golden age of America is coming in President Trump’s second term!! And I’m going to be his strongest voice in Congress," she boasted. "I’ve directed my staff to immediately begin drafting legislation to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America."
The news garnered a mixed reaction on X.
One person tweeted: "We are living in the stupidest of times. I feel like we are being led by Patrick from SpongeBob."
Another person pondered: "I don't understand how renaming the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America' is going to bring down the price of groceries."
While a third lamented: "Can't wait to spill oil in the Gulf of America."
Still, there was plenty of support for the idea, with many calling it patriotic.
One person wrote: "I see no problem with making the Gulf of Mexico be the Gulf of America. Make bodies of water great again!"
A second boasted: "America is so freaking back!"
As one person promised: "I'm going to use a sharpie marker and change every map I can get my hands on."
While Trump can't actually force foreign governments and other organizations to rename the Gulf, he can direct federal agencies to use the new name "Gulf of America."
But making the change could prove quite costly, as Greene broke down on The Benny Show: With Benny Johnson.
She said Congress has to do this in order to "fund the name change in maps, we have to fund the name change through the military, FAA, etc. And it's absolutely the right thing to do.
'We change post office names all the time up here. You better bet we are absolutely going to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Let's go!"