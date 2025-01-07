Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Vows To Rename 'Gulf of Mexico' to ‘Gulf of America' Just Days Before He Returns to The Oval Office — 'A Beautiful Name and It's Appropriate'

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump hinted at using the military to gain control of Greenland.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President-elect Donald Trump has said one of his first acts in office will be to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal he already has the congressional support needed to do so.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump told reporters the new name will be the Gulf of America.

Article continues below advertisement

In a long and wandering press conference, the incoming president addressed a number of goals for his second administration. Chief among them is his ongoing promise to stop illegal immigrants from crossing the border from Mexico.

Trump, 78, demanded "Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country," while also calling it a "very dangerous place," that is "essentially run by the cartels."

And while he's making adjustments to the Mexican border, Trump proposed another change as well – renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement
gulf of america
Source: X

Trump's supporters were quick to tweet their approval.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump told reporters: "We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America; which has a beautiful ring.

"That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate."

The businessman argued the new name is justified because "we do most of the work there, and it’s ours."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Almost immediately after announcing his intention, Trump got backup from Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted her support and pledged to help.

"The golden age of America is coming in President Trump’s second term!! And I’m going to be his strongest voice in Congress," she boasted. "I’ve directed my staff to immediately begin drafting legislation to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America."

Article continues below advertisement
tommy tuberville souther border
Source: MEGA

The president-elect called Mexico a 'dangerous' place.

Article continues below advertisement

The news garnered a mixed reaction on X.

One person tweeted: "We are living in the stupidest of times. I feel like we are being led by Patrick from SpongeBob."

Another person pondered: "I don't understand how renaming the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America' is going to bring down the price of groceries."

While a third lamented: "Can't wait to spill oil in the Gulf of America."

Article continues below advertisement
marjorie taylor greene fires right hand man travis loudermilk adultery
Source: MEGA

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pledged her support for the name change.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Composite photo of Scott Jennings, Justin Trudeau

CNN's 'Black Sheep' Scott Jennings Reveals REAL Reason Behind Justin Trudeau's Downfall Minutes Before Canadian Prime Minister's Very Public Resignation

Photo of Nancy Pelosi

Congress Branded a 'Nursing Home' as Trump Heads into Power — Sparking Furious Calls For Term Limits to be Slapped on Members

Article continues below advertisement

Still, there was plenty of support for the idea, with many calling it patriotic.

One person wrote: "I see no problem with making the Gulf of Mexico be the Gulf of America. Make bodies of water great again!"

A second boasted: "America is so freaking back!"

As one person promised: "I'm going to use a sharpie marker and change every map I can get my hands on."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

While Trump can't actually force foreign governments and other organizations to rename the Gulf, he can direct federal agencies to use the new name "Gulf of America."

But making the change could prove quite costly, as Greene broke down on The Benny Show: With Benny Johnson.

She said Congress has to do this in order to "fund the name change in maps, we have to fund the name change through the military, FAA, etc. And it's absolutely the right thing to do.

'We change post office names all the time up here. You better bet we are absolutely going to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Let's go!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.