Donald Trump Vows To Rename 'Gulf of Mexico' to ‘Gulf of America' Just Days Before He Returns to The Oval Office — 'A Beautiful Name and It's Appropriate'

In a long and wandering press conference, the incoming president addressed a number of goals for his second administration. Chief among them is his ongoing promise to stop illegal immigrants from crossing the border from Mexico.

Trump, 78, demanded "Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country," while also calling it a "very dangerous place," that is "essentially run by the cartels."

And while he's making adjustments to the Mexican border, Trump proposed another change as well – renaming the Gulf of Mexico.