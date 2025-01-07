Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Reveals She Found Out About His Dark Drug Addiction After His Suicide By Finding Substances Hidden Inside Shoeboxes
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow, Allison Holker, has revealed she found out about her late husband's drug addiction only days after his suicide.
The pro dancer recently revealed she discovered a "cornucopia" of drugs hidden inside his shoeboxes in their closet, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a new interview with People, Holker opened up about the heart-shattering discovery she made after her husband's tragic death.
She explained: "I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral.
"It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about].
"It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that."
Holker revealed that inside the shoeboxes were drugs – including mushrooms, pills, and "other substances I had to look up on my phone."
The couple was married for nine years, and Holker believed at the time that they had "very honest" communication.
She admitted that the late Deejay was open about his marijuana and alcohol use and would have his "alone time" in a guesthouse to smoke or drink.
But it wasn't until after his suicide she learned that he "was wrestling with a lot inside himself."
Holker explained: "He was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn't want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much. He didn't want other people to take on his pain."
After his tragic death, Holker worked towards understanding more about where Boss was mentally before taking his own life.
She explained: "Reading Stephen's journals, and even going back into the books he had read and the things that he was highlighting and lining, really gave me a better perspective of where he was in life and the type of things he was struggling with.
"It did have me feel a lot of empathy towards him and sadness for all the pain that he was holding."
Holker has often praised her children for their strength after Boss' shocking death, but the 36-year-old gave special praise to her oldest daughter, Weslie, 16.
She explained in the interview that the morning before Boss took his own life, he dropped the teen off at school and was the last person to see him alive.
Holker revealed his final words to Weslie, which were: "I wish I could be your Superman."
Holker is set to release a new book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, in February and is hoping that readers can gain new perspectives on mental health.
She explained: "I've been so fortunate to have resources that have helped me that I've now teamed up with. I've learned there's so many other resources that a lot of people don't know about.
"I've had so many people reach out to me needing to talk, and if I've learned anything, I've learned that mental health can impact anyone at any time of their life."