Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Reveals She Found Out About His Dark Drug Addiction After His Suicide By Finding Substances Hidden Inside Shoeboxes

The pro dancer recently revealed she discovered a "cornucopia" of drugs hidden inside his shoeboxes in their closet, RadarOnline.com can report.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow, Allison Holker, has revealed she found out about her late husband's drug addiction only days after his suicide.

In a new interview with People, Holker opened up about the heart-shattering discovery she made after her husband's tragic death.

She explained: "I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral.

"It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about].

"It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that."