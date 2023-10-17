Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Offloading Home She Shared With Late Husband 10 Months After His Death, Buys $5 Million Farmhouse
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow is ready to say goodbye to the home they once shared after upgrading to a bigger property! Allison Holker has put their 4,600-spare-foot Encino, CA, property on the market for $3.8 million and bought a pad in nearby Studio City for a whopping $5 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The decision to offload their marital house comes 10 months after Boss' sudden death. The beloved DJ was Ellen DeGeneres' partner-in-crime on her syndicated talk show. He was also second runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.
The chic barnyard-style house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, making the purchase perfect for a big family.
Boss and his wife bought the home in 2019 for $2.75 million, so Holker will make a pretty penny from the sale if she gets the asking price. According to the listing, there are five spacious en-suites, including the primary bedroom with a breathtaking modern bathroom and a generously sized closet to accommodate any fashionista.
There are also three fireplaces throughout the property for those cozy nights in.
The home is an entertainer's dream. The chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a huge center island, tons of pantry space, and a butler's pantry with a sink, dishwasher, and stove. And we haven't even gotten to the backyard.
Boss and Holker spent most days in their outdoor space with their three children.
The backyard has a gorgeous swimming pool and spa, as well as covered patios with an outdoor kitchen and a large gas fireplace. It also features a separate pool house with a private bath that can be used as a guest suite, office, or gym.
Holker, also known for her stint on SYTYCD, isn't downsizing.
The professional dancer just bought a $5 million home. Holker and her children are heading to a larger 5,826-square-foot farmhouse on an almost 11,000-square-foot lot. The new property has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms — the same as her old place.
It comes with a two-car garage, perfect for her soon-to-be 16-year-old daughter, Weslie.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Holker's rep for comment. The Robb Report was first to break the news on her Studio City purchase.
As this outlet revealed, Boss was found dead in a hotel room on December 13, 2022. The DJ was only 40. The cause of death was ruled as a suicide. He did not have a will and a judge awarded Holker with half of his future royalties from Ellen, SYTYCD, and various other projects like Magic Mike.
The two wed in 2013 and shared two biological kids: Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3. Boss adopted Weslie after he married her mother.