Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Offloading Home She Shared With Late Husband 10 Months After His Death, Buys $5 Million Farmhouse

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow is ready to say goodbye to the home they once shared after upgrading to a bigger property! Allison Holker has put their 4,600-spare-foot Encino, CA, property on the market for $3.8 million and bought a pad in nearby Studio City for a whopping $5 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The decision to offload their marital house comes 10 months after Boss' sudden death. The beloved DJ was Ellen DeGeneres' partner-in-crime on her syndicated talk show. He was also second runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.