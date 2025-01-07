CNN's 'Black Sheep' Scott Jennings Reveals REAL Reason Behind Justin Trudeau's Downfall Minutes Before Canadian Prime Minister's Very Public Resignation
CNN's so-called "black sheep" Scott Jennings has exposed Justin Trudeau's downfall.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the real reason the Canadian prime minister resigned after almost a decade in office.
Trudeau, 53, announced on Monday, January 6, he intends to step down as prime minister once a new ruling party leader has been chosen. Parliament has been suspended until March 24 while the selection process is underway.
The 53-year-old has been the leader of the Liberal Party for 11 years and served as prime minister for nine.
Minutes before Trudeau made his resignation announcement, Jennings, 47, blasted the politician on CNN News Central.
During his rant, the conservative host praised truckers who participated in a protest over vaccine mandates during the pandemic known as the "freedom convoy."
During the pandemic, unvaccinated Canadian truckers were barred from entering the U.S. until they received the vaccine. Outraged truckers blocked border routes in response to the policy.
While Trudeau branded the truckers a "small, fringe minority" at the time, he ended up dispatching police to break up protests, confiscated fuel, and in some cases, supporters had law enforcement show up at their doorstep.
Trudeau eventually invoked the Emergencies Act to put a stop to the protests, a controversial move that some viewed as an abuse of power by the longtime prime minister. Additionally, his administration threatened to freeze supporters' personal bank accounts, which sparked fascism accusations.
Jennings pointed to the freedom convoy events as the start of Trudeau's downfall while praising the truckers' resilience.
He told fellow panelists: "God bless the truckers – that's what I'm saying.
"There's a direct line between those truckers and what's happening today."
Jennings added: "Good riddance."
Moments later, Trudeau gave a speech in Ontario outlining his plan to leave office in the next few months.
Trudeau told the crowd gathered at Rideau Cottage: "I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.
"I'm a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians."
He continued: "Parliament needs a reset... and needs to get to work for Canadians.
"Removing me as the leader who will fight the next election for the party should decrease the polarization that we have right now."
The prime minister notably did not mention the truckers during his speech or specify any other current crisis, though he suggested his departure would "bring the temperature down."