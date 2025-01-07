Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > CNN

CNN's 'Black Sheep' Scott Jennings Reveals REAL Reason Behind Justin Trudeau's Downfall Minutes Before Canadian Prime Minister's Very Public Resignation

Composite photo of Scott Jennings, Justin Trudeau
Source: CNN;MEGA

Scott Jennings credited Canadian truckers for Justin Trudeau's resignation.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

CNN's so-called "black sheep" Scott Jennings has exposed Justin Trudeau's downfall.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the real reason the Canadian prime minister resigned after almost a decade in office.

Trudeau, 53, announced on Monday, January 6, he intends to step down as prime minister once a new ruling party leader has been chosen. Parliament has been suspended until March 24 while the selection process is underway.

Article continues below advertisement
justin trudeau resignation scott jennings reveals downfall cnn
Source: MEGA

Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, December 6.

Article continues below advertisement

The 53-year-old has been the leader of the Liberal Party for 11 years and served as prime minister for nine.

Minutes before Trudeau made his resignation announcement, Jennings, 47, blasted the politician on CNN News Central.

During his rant, the conservative host praised truckers who participated in a protest over vaccine mandates during the pandemic known as the "freedom convoy."

During the pandemic, unvaccinated Canadian truckers were barred from entering the U.S. until they received the vaccine. Outraged truckers blocked border routes in response to the policy.

Article continues below advertisement
justin trudeau resignation scott jennings reveals downfall cnn
Source: MEGA

Trudeau served as Canada's prime minister for nine years.

Article continues below advertisement

While Trudeau branded the truckers a "small, fringe minority" at the time, he ended up dispatching police to break up protests, confiscated fuel, and in some cases, supporters had law enforcement show up at their doorstep.

Trudeau eventually invoked the Emergencies Act to put a stop to the protests, a controversial move that some viewed as an abuse of power by the longtime prime minister. Additionally, his administration threatened to freeze supporters' personal bank accounts, which sparked fascism accusations.

Jennings pointed to the freedom convoy events as the start of Trudeau's downfall while praising the truckers' resilience.

Article continues below advertisement
justin trudeau resignation scott jennings reveals downfall cnn
Source: CNN

Jenning's claimed Trudeau's handling of protests from unvaccinated truckers was the start of his downfall.

Article continues below advertisement

He told fellow panelists: "God bless the truckers – that's what I'm saying.

"There's a direct line between those truckers and what's happening today."

Jennings added: "Good riddance."

Moments later, Trudeau gave a speech in Ontario outlining his plan to leave office in the next few months.

Article continues below advertisement
justin trudeau resignation scott jennings reveals downfall cnn
Source: MEGA

Jennings said 'good riddance' on Trudeau's departure.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of Nancy Pelosi

Congress Branded a 'Nursing Home' as Trump Heads into Power — Sparking Furious Calls For Term Limits to be Slapped on Members

Photo of Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris' Secret Wave of Emotions and Thoughts Revealed as She Was Forced to Declare Donald Trump 2024 Election Winner

Article continues below advertisement

Trudeau told the crowd gathered at Rideau Cottage: "I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.

"I'm a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians."

He continued: "Parliament needs a reset... and needs to get to work for Canadians.

"Removing me as the leader who will fight the next election for the party should decrease the polarization that we have right now."

The prime minister notably did not mention the truckers during his speech or specify any other current crisis, though he suggested his departure would "bring the temperature down."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.