CNN's 'Black Sheep' Scott Jennings Reveals REAL Reason Behind Justin Trudeau's Downfall Minutes Before Canadian Prime Minister's Very Public Resignation

The 53-year-old has been the leader of the Liberal Party for 11 years and served as prime minister for nine.

Minutes before Trudeau made his resignation announcement, Jennings, 47, blasted the politician on CNN News Central.

During his rant, the conservative host praised truckers who participated in a protest over vaccine mandates during the pandemic known as the "freedom convoy."

During the pandemic, unvaccinated Canadian truckers were barred from entering the U.S. until they received the vaccine. Outraged truckers blocked border routes in response to the policy.