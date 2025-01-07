The Vivienne Death Latest: Reality Star 'Found Dead by Heartbroken Father who Raised Alarm' — As RuPaul Hails 'Incredibly Talented Queen'
The Vivienne's dead body was found by their father and stepmother.
Rupaul's Drag Race star, also known as James Lee Williams, had their death labeled with "no suspicious circumstances" by the Cheshire Police as the cause of death remains a mystery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a friend of the reality star, Williams was found dead by their parents, as they claimed: "Their devastated dad raised the alarm and believed they had passed away a day or two before being found.”
The TV personality had big plans according to their pal, with a new move and a vacation all lined-up.
"They were planning a tour and really had everything to live for," the friend said.
The 32-year-old's death has shocked the entertainment industry with plenty of notable names reacting to the news, including RuPaul.
He wrote: "With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne—an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being.”
Williams' ex-husband, David Ludford, also reacted on Instagram with an emotional tribute written alongside various photos of the former couple.
Ludford wrote: "My heart literally sank when I got the call! My heart is shattered! Never in a million years did I think I’d ever be writing anything like this about @thevivienne.
"This man changed my life so much from the day we first met in August 2017 in Gran Canaria! We literally clicked straight away and we knew we was going to be together for along time!! He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone."
The post continued: "We literally went through and did so much together it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything In The world!!!
"I feel like a tit feeling this upset and hurt because we have been fully divorced for just over a year now but we was together 6 year and we loved each other so much and you can’t take away..."
The pair married in 2019 before they parted ways in 2023. At the time, Williams made it clear the pair were "still very much friends, but sometimes life gets in the way and people grow apart."
They added: "We wish each the absolute best and will always be part of each other's lives..."
According to reports, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers were called to an address for "a sudden death" over the weekend.
The spokesman said: "Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man, and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.
"A file will be prepared for the coroner."
Williams' publicist, Simon Jones, announced the news of their passing on Sunday, January 5, and said: "... James was an incredibly loved, war-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."