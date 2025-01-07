The Vivienne Death Latest: Reality Star 'Found Dead by Heartbroken Father who Raised Alarm' — As RuPaul Hails 'Incredibly Talented Queen'

According to a friend of the reality star, Williams was found dead by their parents, as they claimed: "Their devastated dad raised the alarm and believed they had passed away a day or two before being found.”

The TV personality had big plans according to their pal, with a new move and a vacation all lined-up.

"They were planning a tour and really had everything to live for," the friend said.

The 32-year-old's death has shocked the entertainment industry with plenty of notable names reacting to the news, including RuPaul.