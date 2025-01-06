Cops Make Major Announcement on 'Sudden' Death of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner 'The Vivienne' Aged 32

Cops have made a major announcement on the "sudden" death of RuPaul's Drag Race winner, 'The Vivienne.' RadarOnline.com can reveal that James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK died over the weekend at 32 years old.

Source: MEGA The Vivienne died at 32.

According to reports, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers were called to an address for "a sudden death." The spokesman said: "Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man, and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. "A file will be prepared for the coroner."

On Sunday, Williams's death was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones. Jones, wrote on Instagram: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. "James was an incredibly loved, war-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career." In a separate personal statement, Jones shared: "Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much. From the moment I met them in 2019, I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing. "No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other."

Source: MEGA The Vivienne won their season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'.

After the news of their death was announced, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage paid tribute to Williams. Alongside pictures of them together, Visage wrote on Instagram: "We go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. "You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. "Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many. "Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes. "I'm the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times."

The Vivienne had a very successful career over the years as an entertainer due to their talent and bold charisma. Back in 2015, they won the prestigious title of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Ambassador, and then they continued to find success on a variety of reality television shows. in 2023, they participated on the reality television show Dancing On Ice and made it to the final round. The Vivienne released their debut EP entitled B---- in 2022 and then in 2023, took the stage as The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz in London's West End.

